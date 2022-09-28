HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 7

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted.

WALKERTOWN (No. 5 in JournalNow.com, 1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 4-1 overall) at NO. 2 REIDSVILLE (2-0, 5-1), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

The essentials: This might be the stiffest challenge the Rams face in the Mid-State 2-A this season. Reidsville hasn't lost since dropping a 22-14 decision Aug. 26 at Page, but the Rams have struggled at times running the ball and stopping the run. What Reidsville does have, as usual, is an abundance of dynamic playmakers. Junior ATH Que'shyne Flippen has accounted for 534 all-purpose yards, and freshman Dionte Neal isn't far behind with 444. Junior QB Al Lee has thrown five interceptions (one more than all of last season), but he's still completing 61 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards and 14 touchdowns. Neal also leads the state in interceptions, with six, and fellow freshman Kendre Harrison leads Reidsville with four sacks. Walkertown is only giving up an average of 7.0 points per game, and the Wolfpack's offense is led by sophomore QB Bryce Baker (693 yards, 11 TDs passing).

NO. 4 PAGE (2-0 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall) at NO. 7 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1, 3-2), 7:30 p.m., WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Page seems to have found a successful formula: run the ball to control the clock and play good defense. Northwest Guilford has put up big offensive numbers, with the exception of last week's 55-12 loss at Grimsley, but defense is a problem for the Vikings and their tackling was a particular issue against the Whirlies. Page will need a big game from RB Maurice Andrews and must avoid turnovers if it's going to get to 3-0 in the Metro 4-A. Northwest QB Tanner Ballou has to get the ball downfield to WRs Bristol Carter and Trent Cloud, and the Vikings need to get off the field on third downs. The lower the score, the better for Page.

NO. 8 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall) at NO. 5 NORTHERN GUILFORD (1-1, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

The essentials: Both of these teams need a win to stay in the Metro 4-A race with frontrunner Grimsley still ahead of them. Southwest has a similar profile to Page, in that the Cowboys want to run the ball and play defense, as evidenced by Southwest's 10-7 loss to Page on Sept. 16 in High Point. ATH Corbin Wilson (412 all-purpose yards) is Southwest's player to watch on offense, and Hunter Kane (8 TFLs, 6 sacks) is the defensive leader. Northern can score points with anyone, thanks to an offense led by senior QB Jack Mercer (1,152 yards, 11 TDs passing, 418 yards, 5 TDs rushing). Defense has been the challenge for the Nighthawks, who have given up an average of 26.8 points per game. Southwest's losses were by a total of six points, while the total margin in Northern's defeats was seven, so this one should be close, too.

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-2, 2-3)

No. 3 Dudley (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2 overall) at Smith (1-1, 1-4)

No. 1 Grimsley (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0 overall) at Western Guilford (0-2, 0-5)

High Point Central (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (0-2, 3-2)

Morehead (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2 overall) at West Stokes (0-2, 2-3)

Raleigh Ravenscroft (6-0) at High Point Christian (3-2), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48

Rockingham County (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 2-3 overall) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (2-0, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southeast Guilford (0-2 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall) at Ragsdale (1-1, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Southern Guilford (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2 overall) at Atkins (0-2, 1-3)

OFF

No. 10 McMichael (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall)

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall)