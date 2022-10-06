HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 8

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 8 NORTHERN GUILFORD (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3 overall) at NO. 4 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (2-1, 4-2), WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Northern Guilford is reeling after its third home-field loss of the season, 48-14 to Southwest Guilford. The health of QB Jack Mercer has been a concern in recent weeks and remains so. When he's upright, the dual-threat senior makes the Nighthawks' offense go. Their inexperience on defense has shown in a group that's giving up an average of just over 30 points per game. That could be an issue against a Northwest Guilford team that is averaging nearly 40 per game behind QB Tanner Ballou, WRs Bristol Carter and Trent Cloud and RB Mike Godette. The Vikings have already lost to Grimsley and beaten Page, so they're in the thick of the race for second place in the Metro 4-A. This is a game of teams that appear to be headed in opposite directions, but strange things happen in rivalry matchups.

NO. 7 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (2-1 Metro 4-A, 4-2 overall) at NO. 5 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (1-2, 4-2)

The essentials: No team in the area is hotter than Southwest Guilford, which is coming off a 48-14 win at Northern Guilford. A defense that has held opponents to just over 11 points per game is the Cowboys' calling card, but they're also averaging nearly 32 per game. Everything starts up front for Southwest's defense with Hunter Kane and Kyler Puckett, and Anthony Palma and Jayden Graves are playmakers on the back end. The offense is diverse and dynamic. Southeast bounced back from losses to Grimsley and Northern Guilford with a 32-7 win at Ragsdale. The Falcons are a much better team when ATH Cam Williams is healthy to complement QB Bryson Serrano and WRs Khaleb Mosley and Mark Tillman. One thing is certain: This game will be physical.

McMICHAEL (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall) at MOREHEAD (1-1, 3-3), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

The essentials: While neither of these teams is ranked in this week's HSXtra.com Top 10 poll, both are solid in the Mid-State 2-A. McMichael's only loss was 30-13 to Rockingham County back on Aug. 19 in what looks like a head-scratcher in hindsight. All but one of the Phoenix's five wins has been by eight points or fewer, but McMichael keeps finding ways to win. RB Jayden Moore (964 all-purpose yards, 14 TDs) and WR Houston Fulk (20 catches, 471 yards, 5 TDs) keep things balanced offensively. Morehead's season has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride, but a win over a county rival would be huge. RB Ya'Quil Dungee (589 yards, 4 TDs) leads the offense, and QB/WR Brittyn Barnes also has contributed in a number of ways. The defense is led by senior Gavin Moore (9 sacks, 13 TFLs), one of the area's top linemen.

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-0, 6-0), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Dudley (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 4-2 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-2, 4-2)

No. 9 Eastern Guilford (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at Atkins (0-3, 1-4)

No. 1 Grimsley (3-0 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at Ragsdale (1-2, 1-5)

High Point Central (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6 overall) at Rockingham County (1-2, 2-4)

High Point Christian (3-3) at Cabarrus (4-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Smith (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (3-0, 4-2)

West Stokes (1-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at Andrews (1-2, 4-3)

Western Guilford (0-3 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at No. 6 Page (2-1, 3-3)

OFF

No. 3 Reidsville (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-1 overall)