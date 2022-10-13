HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 9

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 7 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (2-2 Metro 4-A, 4-3 overall) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (4-0, 7-0), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Everyone chasing Grimsley in the Metro 4-A will be rooting for Southwest in this one, but the Cowboys are just trying to stay in the hunt for second place in the conference. Southwest needs to avoid giving up the big plays and turnovers that put the Cowboys in a hole early Friday night in a 36-0 loss at Southeast Guilford. The one thing they can always count on is the dominating play of senior DL Kyler Puckett. Grimsley just keeps rolling along regardless of whether Ryan Stephens or Faizon Brandon is taking snaps, thanks to a ground game with four rushers over 250 yards and a passing attack that features junior WRs Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor. It doesn't hurt to have a defensive line featuring three future Division I players in Jamaal Jarrett, Andre Hill and Bryce Davis.

NO. 6 PAGE (3-1 Metro 4-A, 4-3 overall) at NORTHERN GUILFORD (1-3, 3-4)

The essentials: Both teams are coming off rough performances Friday night, with Page hanging on for a 10-7 victory over winless Western Guilford and Northern Guilford reeling from a humbling 52-20 loss at rival Northwest Guilford. Page has struggled offensively for much of the season and will try to control the ball and the clock with a ground game led by Maurice Andrews (569 yards, 2 TDs), and the Pirates can't afford to add much to their season total of 15 turnovers. Northern must rally a defense that has given up a total of 100 points in back-to-back losses to Southwest and Northwest. Losing senior TE Vance Bolyard (Duke commit) to injury and the bumps and bruises that have sidelined senior QB jack Mercer have slowed what was a dynamic Nighthawks offense.

NO. 9 SOUTHERN GUILFORD (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-2 overall) at NO. 8 EASTERN GUILFORD (4-0, 4-3), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: The Mid-State 3-A title race still goes through Dudley's Tarpley Stadium, but this game will determine who is in the best position to challenge the Panthers. Southern Guilford has won five straight after blowout losses to Southeast Guilford and Providence Grove. The Storm's defense has been much improved, and the schedule has been favorable with the last five opponents going a combined 8-26. Southern's Jamias Ferere is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, and RB Rydell Herbin (652 yards, 6 TDs) powers the ground game. DL Demarion Thomas (5 sacks, 11 TFLs) and DB Conner Fields (3 INTs) lead the defense. Eastern also turned things around after a rough start and has won four straight, outscoring opponents 204-21. QB Tyreik Boyd (78-of-120, 1,089 yards, 16 TDs, 0 INTs) and RBs Jaiden Evans (420 yards, 5 TDs in 4 games) and Javen Cole (526 yards, 4 TDs) lead the offense, while Braxton Veiga (49 tackles, six sacks) is the anchor of a salty Wildcats defense.

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (1-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at Morehead (1-2, 3-4)

Atkins (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-3, 4-3)

High Point Central (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at Smith (1-3, 1-6)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (2-5) at High Point Christian (3-4), 7 p.m.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-3, 1-6), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (3-1 Metro 4-A, 5-2 overall) at Ragsdale (1-3, 1-6)

No. 3 Reidsville (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-1 overall) at West Stokes (2-2, 4-3)

Rockingham County (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5 overall) at No. 2 Dudley (4-0, 5-2)

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (2-2 Metro 4-A, 5-2 overall) at Western Guilford (0-4, 0-7)

Walkertown (No. 6 in JournalNow.com Top 10, 2-1 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2 overall) at No. 10 McMichael (3-0, 6-1), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com