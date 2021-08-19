HSXtra.com football scouting reports

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
CLAYTON at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY, 7 p.m. (WCOG-1320)
The essentials: Clayton makes the drive from Johnston County to test itself against the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champion. The Comets, led by former Randleman coach Shane Handy, move up to 4-A after reaching the 3-AA East Regional final in the spring. DE Donovan Spellman, who is committed to Appalachian State, is a player to watch. Grimsley will open the season without HSXtra.com Defensive Player of the Year Travis Shaw, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, but has plenty of talent returning. On defense, E Tamorye Thompson was a force in the state championship game. Offensively, QB Alonza Barnett and RB Jeiel Melton are returning All-Area players, and sophomore WR Alex Taylor looks like a breakout star.
WESTERN ALAMANCE at NO. 3 REIDSVILLE
The essentials: This game and a trip to Eastern Alamance on Sept. 10 look like the toughest tests on Reidsville's regular-season schedule, but it's all about the playoffs for a program that has won the last three NCHSAA Class 2-A championships and four of five. Western Alamance must replace most of the key players from a team that reached the Class 3-A West Regional final in the spring, but coach Jeff Snuffer's Warriors are always strong. Reidsville also has to replace a lot of talent, starting with HSXtra.com Offensive Player of the Year Kyle Pinnix at quarterback and also including two-way standouts Ki Rankin up front and Breon Pass on the perimeter. Sophomore QB Al Lee will be in the spotlight for the Rams, but priority one for coach Jimmy Teague is rebuilding both lines.
EAST FORSYTH at NO. 6 NORTHWEST GUILFORD
The essentials: East Forsyth took its lumps in the spring after a number of key seniors enrolled early to play college football, but the experience gained by the young Eagles on the way to the playoffs should pay dividends this season. Northwest Guilford will have to account for LB R.J. Brown, who was an All-Area selection as a sophomore and looks even bigger and faster as a junior. The Vikings are experienced on defense, led by Missouri commit Xavier Simmons at linebacker. Offensively, the key for Northwest will be not getting behind the chains against an East Forsyth defense that makes plays. The Vikings will need an efficient game at quarterback from either sophomore Tanner Ballou or junior Bristol Carter.
NO. 7 EASTERN GUILFORD AT NO. 4 NORTHERN GUILFORD
The essentials: These programs were Mid-State 3-A Conference rivals for years, so Eastern should know the way to Johnny Roscoe Stadium. The Wildcats are rebuilding after losing QB Kamell Smith, OL Jayson Royster and RB Hezekia Newby to graduation. Junior LB Braxton Veiga is a playmaker, and senior DE Kaleb Washington can get after the quarterback. Northern must replace record-setting QB Will Lenard, but has plenty of returning talent on both sides of the ball, starting with RB Jordan McInnis, WRs Terrell Timmons and Manny Elliott, DE-TE Connor Lachesky and S Ishmel Atkins. The Nighthawks' play on both lines will determine how far they can go this season after moving up to Class 4-A and the Metro Conference.
FRIDAY'S OTHER GAMES
Page at No. 2 Dudley
No. 8 Southwest Guilford at Oak Grove
Northeast Guilford at No. 9 Ragsdale
Bishop McGuinness at Greenville John Paul II, 7 p.m.
High Point Central at Reynolds, 7 p.m.
McMichael at Rockingham County
Smith at Andrews
Triad Knights at High Point Christian, 7 p.m.
Western Guilford at Morehead
POSTPONED
No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 9 Southern Guilford, Sept. 10
