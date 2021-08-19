HSXtra.com football scouting reports

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

CLAYTON at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY, 7 p.m. (WCOG-1320)

The essentials: Clayton makes the drive from Johnston County to test itself against the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champion. The Comets, led by former Randleman coach Shane Handy, move up to 4-A after reaching the 3-AA East Regional final in the spring. DE Donovan Spellman, who is committed to Appalachian State, is a player to watch. Grimsley will open the season without HSXtra.com Defensive Player of the Year Travis Shaw, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, but has plenty of talent returning. On defense, E Tamorye Thompson was a force in the state championship game. Offensively, QB Alonza Barnett and RB Jeiel Melton are returning All-Area players, and sophomore WR Alex Taylor looks like a breakout star.

WESTERN ALAMANCE at NO. 3 REIDSVILLE

The essentials: This game and a trip to Eastern Alamance on Sept. 10 look like the toughest tests on Reidsville's regular-season schedule, but it's all about the playoffs for a program that has won the last three NCHSAA Class 2-A championships and four of five. Western Alamance must replace most of the key players from a team that reached the Class 3-A West Regional final in the spring, but coach Jeff Snuffer's Warriors are always strong. Reidsville also has to replace a lot of talent, starting with HSXtra.com Offensive Player of the Year Kyle Pinnix at quarterback and also including two-way standouts Ki Rankin up front and Breon Pass on the perimeter. Sophomore QB Al Lee will be in the spotlight for the Rams, but priority one for coach Jimmy Teague is rebuilding both lines.