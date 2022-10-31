HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Final regular season

Grimsley, the only unbeaten team in Guilford or Rockingham counties, tops the final HSXtra.com Football Top 10 of the regular season. The Whirlies are the No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs, which begin Friday night.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (6)
Record: 10-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Davie County, 4-A West playoffs
2. DUDLEY
Record: 8-2
Last week: 2
Friday: Canton Pisgah, 3-A West playoffs
People are also reading…
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 9-1
Last week: 3
Friday: Madison, 2-A West playoffs
4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 8-2
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford, Class 4-A West playoffs
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 7-3
Last week: 6
Friday: At No. 4 Northwest Guilford, Class 4-A West playoffs
6. PAGE
Record: 5-5
Last week: 5
Friday: At Charlotte Independence, Class 4-A West playoffs
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-3
Last week: 7
Friday: At Monroe Parkwood, Class 3-A West playoffs
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-5
Last week: 8
Friday: At Mooresville, Class 4-A West playoffs
9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-4
Last week: 9
Friday: At Lenoir Hibriten, Class 3-A West playoffs
10. McMICHAEL
Record: 7-3
Last week: 10
Friday: Providence Grove, Class 2-A West playoffs
Also receiving votes
Northeast Guilford (5-5).