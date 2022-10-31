 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Final regular season

HSExtra-football.jpg

Grimsley, the only unbeaten team in Guilford or Rockingham counties, tops the final HSXtra.com Football Top 10 of the regular season. The Whirlies are the No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs, which begin Friday night.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (6)

Record: 10-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Davie County, 4-A West playoffs

2. DUDLEY

Record: 8-2

Last week: 2

Friday: Canton Pisgah, 3-A West playoffs

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 9-1

Last week: 3

Friday: Madison, 2-A West playoffs

4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 8-2

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford, Class 4-A West playoffs

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 7-3

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 4 Northwest Guilford, Class 4-A West playoffs

6. PAGE

Record: 5-5

Last week: 5

Friday: At Charlotte Independence, Class 4-A West playoffs

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-3

Last week: 7

Friday: At Monroe Parkwood, Class 3-A West playoffs

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-5

Last week: 8

Friday: At Mooresville, Class 4-A West playoffs

9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-4

Last week: 9

Friday: At Lenoir Hibriten, Class 3-A West playoffs

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 7-3

Last week: 10

Friday: Providence Grove, Class 2-A West playoffs

Also receiving votes

Northeast Guilford (5-5).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

