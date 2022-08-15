HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 1

Dudley, coming off a NCHSAA Class 3-A championship, edged Grimsley for the top spot in the first HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll of the season.

The marquee games this week are: No. 4 Page at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 7 Northwest Guilford at East Forsyth (No. 1 in the JournalNow.com poll) and No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 8 Eastern Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. DUDLEY (4)

Last season: 15-1

Total points: 66

Friday: At No. 4 Page

2. GRIMSLEY (3)

Last season: 11-1

Total points: 64

Friday: At Clayton

3. REIDSVILLE

Last season: 12-1

Total points: 59

Friday: At Western Alamance

4. PAGE

Last season: 4-7

Total points: 38

Friday: No. 1 Dudley

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Last season: 7-4

Total points: 36

Friday: Southern Guilford

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Last season: 9-2

Total points: 35

Friday: At No. 8 Eastern Guilford

7. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Last season: 5-6

Total points: 30

Friday: At East Forsyth

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Last season: 7-3

Total points: 25

Friday: No. 6 Northern Guilford

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Last season: 4-6

Total points: 16

Friday: Oak Grove

10. HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Last season: 4-6

Total points: 3

Friday: Reynolds

Also receiving votes

Ragsdale (2), High Point Christian (1), McMichael (1), Rockingham County (1), Smith (1), Southern Guilford (1).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.