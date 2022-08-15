 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 1

HSExtra-football.jpg

Dudley, coming off a NCHSAA Class 3-A championship, edged Grimsley for the top spot in the first HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll of the season. 

The marquee games this week are: No. 4 Page at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 7 Northwest Guilford at East Forsyth (No. 1 in the JournalNow.com poll) and No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 8 Eastern Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. DUDLEY (4)

Last season: 15-1

Total points: 66

Friday: At No. 4 Page

2. GRIMSLEY (3)

Last season: 11-1

Total points: 64

Friday: At Clayton

3. REIDSVILLE

Last season: 12-1

Total points: 59

Friday: At Western Alamance

4. PAGE

Last season: 4-7

Total points: 38

Friday: No. 1 Dudley

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Last season: 7-4

Total points: 36

Friday: Southern Guilford

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Last season: 9-2

Total points: 35

Friday: At No. 8 Eastern Guilford

7. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Last season: 5-6

Total points: 30

Friday: At East Forsyth

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Last season: 7-3

Total points: 25

Friday: No. 6 Northern Guilford

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Last season: 4-6

Total points: 16

Friday: Oak Grove

10. HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Last season: 4-6

Total points: 3

Friday: Reynolds

Also receiving votes

Ragsdale (2), High Point Christian (1), McMichael (1), Rockingham County (1), Smith (1), Southern Guilford (1).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

