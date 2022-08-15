HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 1

Dudley, coming off a NCHSAA Class 3-A championship, edged Grimsley for the top spot in the first HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll of the season.
The marquee games this week are: No. 4 Page at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 7 Northwest Guilford at East Forsyth (No. 1 in the JournalNow.com poll) and No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 8 Eastern Guilford.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. DUDLEY (4)
Last season: 15-1
Total points: 66
Friday: At No. 4 Page
2. GRIMSLEY (3)
Last season: 11-1
Total points: 64
Friday: At Clayton
3. REIDSVILLE
Last season: 12-1
Total points: 59
Friday: At Western Alamance
4. PAGE
Last season: 4-7
Total points: 38
Friday: No. 1 Dudley
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Last season: 7-4
Total points: 36
Friday: Southern Guilford
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Last season: 9-2
Total points: 35
Friday: At No. 8 Eastern Guilford
7. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Last season: 5-6
Total points: 30
Friday: At East Forsyth
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Last season: 7-3
Total points: 25
Friday: No. 6 Northern Guilford
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Last season: 4-6
Total points: 16
Friday: Oak Grove
10. HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Last season: 4-6
Total points: 3
Friday: Reynolds
Also receiving votes
Ragsdale (2), High Point Christian (1), McMichael (1), Rockingham County (1), Smith (1), Southern Guilford (1).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.