 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 10

  • 0
HSExtra-football.jpg

The HSXtra.com Football Top 10 remained largely unchanged this week, with Grimsley still unbeaten and still unanimous at No. 1 and Eastern Guilford up from No. 8 to No. 7 on the strength of its win over Southern Guilford.

The marquee games this week are: No. 1 Grimsley at No. 6 Page, No. 2 Dudley at No. 9 Southern Guilford, No. 3 Reidsville at No. 10 McMichael and No. 4 Northwest Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 6 Page

2. DUDLEY

People are also reading…

Record: 6-2

Last week: 2

Friday: At No. 9 Southern Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 7-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 10 McMichael

4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 6-2

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-2

Last week: 5

Friday: No. 4 Northwest Guilford

6. PAGE

Record: 5-3

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 1 Grimsley

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At Smith

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-4

Last week: 7

Friday: Ragsdale

9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 2 Dudley

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 6-2

Last week: 10

Friday: No. 3 Reidsville

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Northern Guilford (3-5), Northeast Guilford (5-3), Ragsdale (1-7).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (5-0 Metro 4-A, 8-0 overall) at No. 6 Page (4-1, 5-3)

No. 2 Dudley (5-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-2 overall) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-1, 5-3)

No. 3 Reidsville (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 7-1 overall) at No. 10 McMichael (3-1, 6-2)

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (4-1 Metro 4-A, 6-2 overall) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (3-2, 6-2)

No. 7 Eastern Guilford (5-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-3 overall) at Smith (2-3, 2-6)

Ragsdale (1-4 Metro 4-A, 1-7 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-3, 4-4)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at High Point Central (1-4, 1-7)

Bishop McGuinness (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-3, 2-5)

High Point Christian (3-5) at Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-8), 7 p.m.

Morehead (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at Walkertown (3-1, 6-2)

Northeast Guilford (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 5-3 overall) at Rockingham County (1-4, 2-6)

Northern Guilford (1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5 overall) at Western Guilford (0-5, 0-8)

OFF

Andrews (1-4 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5 overall)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert