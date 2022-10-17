HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 10

The HSXtra.com Football Top 10 remained largely unchanged this week, with Grimsley still unbeaten and still unanimous at No. 1 and Eastern Guilford up from No. 8 to No. 7 on the strength of its win over Southern Guilford.
The marquee games this week are: No. 1 Grimsley at No. 6 Page, No. 2 Dudley at No. 9 Southern Guilford, No. 3 Reidsville at No. 10 McMichael and No. 4 Northwest Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (7)
Record: 8-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 6 Page
2. DUDLEY
Record: 6-2
Last week: 2
Friday: At No. 9 Southern Guilford
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 7-1
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 10 McMichael
4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 6-2
Last week: 4
Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 6-2
Last week: 5
Friday: No. 4 Northwest Guilford
6. PAGE
Record: 5-3
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 1 Grimsley
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At Smith
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-4
Last week: 7
Friday: Ragsdale
9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 2 Dudley
10. McMICHAEL
Record: 6-2
Last week: 10
Friday: No. 3 Reidsville
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
Northern Guilford (3-5), Northeast Guilford (5-3), Ragsdale (1-7).