HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 10

The HSXtra.com Football Top 10 remained largely unchanged this week, with Grimsley still unbeaten and still unanimous at No. 1 and Eastern Guilford up from No. 8 to No. 7 on the strength of its win over Southern Guilford.

The marquee games this week are: No. 1 Grimsley at No. 6 Page, No. 2 Dudley at No. 9 Southern Guilford, No. 3 Reidsville at No. 10 McMichael and No. 4 Northwest Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 6 Page

2. DUDLEY

Record: 6-2

Last week: 2

Friday: At No. 9 Southern Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 7-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 10 McMichael

4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 6-2

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-2

Last week: 5

Friday: No. 4 Northwest Guilford

6. PAGE

Record: 5-3

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 1 Grimsley

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At Smith

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-4

Last week: 7

Friday: Ragsdale

9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 2 Dudley

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 6-2

Last week: 10

Friday: No. 3 Reidsville

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Northern Guilford (3-5), Northeast Guilford (5-3), Ragsdale (1-7).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.