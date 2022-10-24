HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 11

Very little changed in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 heading into the final week of the regular season, with Grimsley still unbeaten and still unanimous at No. 1.
The marquee games this week are: No. 7 Eastern Guilford at No. 2 Dudley, No. 8 Southwest Guilford at No. 4 Northwest Guilford and No. 6 Southeast Guilford at No. 5 Page.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (6)
Friday: Northern Guilford
2. DUDLEY
- Historic Madison building, Lawson family murders, featured in Netflix series, '28 Days Haunted'
- Toyota NC signs sublease for Greensboro operational facility
- Lawson family murders, historic Madison building featured in Netflix series "28 Days Haunted"
- Former longtime assistant DA appointed Guilford County Superior Court judge
- Greensboro man charged with murder in Virginia woman's death
- Guilford superintendent supports changes to school performance grading system
- Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.
- The Landings of Rockingham to host grand opening Nov. 9
- Shooting victim, 34, dies from his injuries, Greensboro police say
- Man found unresponsive in Guilford jail cell has died, sheriff's office says
- Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show
- One person hospitalized after shooting in Greensboro overnight, police say
- East Greensboro welcomes Bailey Village apartment complex at grand opening today
- On various issues, these Guilford school board candidates offer divergent views
- They're bridge builders and community champions. Meet this year's 'Citation Award' winners for Guilford County.
Friday: No. 7 Eastern Guilford
3. REIDSVILLE
4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Friday: No. 8 Southwest Guilford
5. PAGE
Friday: No. 6 Southeast Guilford
6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Friday: At No. 4 Northwest Guilford
9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Friday: High Point Central
10. McMICHAEL
Also receiving votes
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
Northern Guilford (2-4 Metro 4-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (6-0, 9-0)
No. 7 Eastern Guilford (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-3 overall) at No. 2 Dudley (6-0, 7-2)
Morehead (2-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 3 Reidsville (5-0, 8-1)
No. 8 Southwest Guilford (3-3 Metro 4-A, 5-4 overall) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (5-1, 7-2)
No. 6 Southeast Guilford (3-3 Metro 4-A, 6-3 overall) at No. 5 Page (4-2, 5-4)
High Point Central (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-8) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-2, 5-4)
No. 10 McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)
ALSO PLAYING
Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m.
Rabun Gap Nacoochee, Ga. (6-3) at High Point Christian (4-5)
Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6)
Smith (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 2-7 overall) at Northeast Guilford (2-4, 5-4)
Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Western Guilford (0-6 Metro 4-A, 0-9 overall) at Ragsdale (1-5, 1-8)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!