HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 11

Very little changed in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 heading into the final week of the regular season, with Grimsley still unbeaten and still unanimous at No. 1.

The marquee games this week are: No. 7 Eastern Guilford at No. 2 Dudley, No. 8 Southwest Guilford at No. 4 Northwest Guilford and No. 6 Southeast Guilford at No. 5 Page.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (6)

Record: 9-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Northern Guilford

2. DUDLEY

Record: 7-2

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 7 Eastern Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-1

Last week: 3

Friday: Morehead

4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 7-2

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 8 Southwest Guilford

5. PAGE

Record: 5-4

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 6 Southeast Guilford

6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-3

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 5 Page

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-3

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 2 Dudley

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-4

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 4 Northwest Guilford

9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-4

Last week: 9

Friday: High Point Central

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 6-3

Last week: 10

Friday: At North Forsyth

Also receiving votes

Northern Guilford (4-5).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.