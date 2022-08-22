HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 2

Dudley held onto the top spot in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll on the strength of its 26-7 win at Page. Grimsley also received first-place votes and was second, followed by Reidsville and Northern Guilford.

The marquee games this week are: No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 1 Dudley, Reagan (No. 3 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 2 Grimsley and No. 3 Reidsville at No. 7 Page.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. DUDLEY (6)

Record: 1-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford

2. GRIMSLEY (2)

Record: 1-0

Last week: 2

Friday: Reagan

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 7 Page

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: 6

Friday: Smith

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 1 Dudley

6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 7

Friday: North Davidson

7. PAGE

Record: 0-1

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 3 Reidsville

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 8

Friday: At Williams

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 9

Friday: At Reynolds

10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 1-0

Last week: NR

Friday: Morehead

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Andrews (1-0), Northeast Guilford (1-0), High Point Christian (1-0), Morehead (1-0), High Point Central (0-1).

Dropped out of Top 10

High Point Central

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.