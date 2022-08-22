 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 2

Dudley Page FB (copy)

Dudley's Koredell Bartley looks for room to run during the Panthers' 26-7 win at Page on Friday night. Dudley remained No. 1 in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll.

Dudley held onto the top spot in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll on the strength of its 26-7 win at Page. Grimsley also received first-place votes and was second, followed by Reidsville and Northern Guilford.

The marquee games this week are: No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 1 Dudley, Reagan (No. 3 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 2 Grimsley and No. 3 Reidsville at No. 7 Page.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. DUDLEY (6)

Record: 1-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford

2. GRIMSLEY (2)

Record: 1-0

Last week: 2

Friday: Reagan

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 7 Page

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: 6

Friday: Smith

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 1 Dudley

6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 7

Friday: North Davidson

7. PAGE

Record: 0-1

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 3 Reidsville

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 8

Friday: At Williams

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 9

Friday: At Reynolds

10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 1-0

Last week: NR

Friday: Morehead

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Andrews (1-0), Northeast Guilford (1-0), High Point Christian (1-0), Morehead (1-0), High Point Central (0-1).

Dropped out of Top 10

High Point Central

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-0) at No. 1 Dudley (1-0)

Reagan (1-0) at No. 2 Grimsley (1-0)

No. 3 Reidsville (1-0) at No. 7 Page (0-1)

Smith (0-1) at No. 4 Northern Guilford (1-0)

North Davidson (0-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (0-1), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Eastern Guilford (0-1) at Williams (0-1)

No. 9 Southwest Guilford (0-1) at Reynolds (1-0), 7 p.m. 

Morehead (1-0) at No. 10 Rockingham County (1-0)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (1-0) at High Point Central (0-1), 7 p.m.

Bartlett Yancey (1-0) at McMichael (0-1)

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at South Stokes (0-1)

Glenn (0-1) at Ragsdale (0-1)

High Point Christian (1-0) at Harrells Christian (1-0), 7 p.m.

Northeast Guilford (1-0) at Western Guilford (0-1)

Southern Guilford (0-1) at Providence Grove (1-0)

