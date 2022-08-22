HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 2

Dudley held onto the top spot in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll on the strength of its 26-7 win at Page. Grimsley also received first-place votes and was second, followed by Reidsville and Northern Guilford.
The marquee games this week are: No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 1 Dudley, Reagan (No. 3 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 2 Grimsley and No. 3 Reidsville at No. 7 Page.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. DUDLEY (6)
Record: 1-0
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford
2. GRIMSLEY (2)
Record: 1-0
Last week: 2
Friday: Reagan
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 1-0
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 7 Page
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Last week: 6
Friday: Smith
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 1 Dudley
6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: 7
Friday: North Davidson
7. PAGE
Record: 0-1
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 3 Reidsville
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: 8
Friday: At Williams
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: 9
Friday: At Reynolds
10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Record: 1-0
Last week: NR
Friday: Morehead
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
Andrews (1-0), Northeast Guilford (1-0), High Point Christian (1-0), Morehead (1-0), High Point Central (0-1).
Dropped out of Top 10
High Point Central