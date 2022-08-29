HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 3

A wild Week 2 shook up the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, with top-ranked Dudley and No. 3 Reidsville both losing. Those results and others made Grimsley the unanimous choice for No. 1 and moved Southeast Guilford, which beat Dudley 23-7 on the road, up to No. 2.

The marquee games this week are: Eastern Alamance at No. 3 Northern Guilford, Durham Hillside at No. 4 Dudley, No. 5 Page at Mount Tabor (No. 2 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) and High Point Central at No. 8 Southwest Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (6)

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2

Next: Southern Pines Pinecrest, Sept. 9

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-0

Last week: 5

Next: Durham Jordan, Sept. 9

3. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-0

Last week: 4

Friday: Eastern Alamance

4. DUDLEY

Record: 1-1

Last week: 1

Friday: Durham Hillside

5. PAGE

Record: 1-1

Last week: 7

Friday: At Mount Tabor

6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: 6

Friday: Reynolds

7. REIDSVILLE

Record: 1-1

Last week: 3

Thursday: Rockingham County

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: 9

Friday: High Point Central

9. ANDREWS

Record: 2-0

Last week: NR

Friday: Thomasville

10. MOREHEAD

Record: 2-0

Last week: NR

Friday: Northeast Guilford

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

High Point Christian (2-0), Northeast Guilford (2-0), Eastern Guilford (0-2).

Dropped out of Top 10

Eastern Guilford, Rockingham County.

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.