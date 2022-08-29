HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 3

A wild Week 2 shook up the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, with top-ranked Dudley and No. 3 Reidsville both losing. Those results and others made Grimsley the unanimous choice for No. 1 and moved Southeast Guilford, which beat Dudley 23-7 on the road, up to No. 2.
The marquee games this week are: Eastern Alamance at No. 3 Northern Guilford, Durham Hillside at No. 4 Dudley, No. 5 Page at Mount Tabor (No. 2 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) and High Point Central at No. 8 Southwest Guilford.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (6)
Record: 2-0
Last week: 2
Next: Southern Pines Pinecrest, Sept. 9
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-0
Last week: 5
Next: Durham Jordan, Sept. 9
3. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-0
Last week: 4
Friday: Eastern Alamance
4. DUDLEY
Record: 1-1
Last week: 1
Friday: Durham Hillside
5. PAGE
Record: 1-1
Last week: 7
Friday: At Mount Tabor
6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: 6
Friday: Reynolds
7. REIDSVILLE
Record: 1-1
Last week: 3
Thursday: Rockingham County
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: 9
Friday: High Point Central
9. ANDREWS
Record: 2-0
Last week: NR
Friday: Thomasville
10. MOREHEAD
Record: 2-0
Last week: NR
Friday: Northeast Guilford
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
High Point Christian (2-0), Northeast Guilford (2-0), Eastern Guilford (0-2).
Dropped out of Top 10
Eastern Guilford, Rockingham County.