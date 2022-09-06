HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 4

Grimsley remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll and fellow unbeaten Southeast Guilford is No. 2.
In a week when most teams are off, the marquee games are: Southern Pines Pinecrest at No. 1 Grimsley, Durham Jordan at No. 2 Southeast Guilford and Eastern Alamance at No. 6 Reidsville.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (9)
Record: 2-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Southern Pines Pinecrest
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-0
Last week: 2
Friday: Durham Jordan
T3. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 3
Next: Ragsdale, Sept. 16
T3. DUDLEY
Record: 1-2
Last week: 4
Next: At High Point Central, Sept. 16
5. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 6
Next: At Western Guilford, Sept. 16
6. REIDSVILLE
Record: 2-1
Last week: 7
Friday: Eastern Alamance
7. PAGE
Record: 1-2
Last week: 5
Next: At No. 8 Southwest Guilford, Sept. 16
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 8
Next: No. 7 Page, Sept. 16
9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-0
Last week: NR
Next: At Eastern Guilford, Sept. 16
10. ANDREWS
Record: 2-1
Last week: 9
Friday: Parkland
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
Morehead (2-1), High Point Christian (3-0), McMichael (2-1), Eastern Guilford (0-3), Ragsdale (0-3).
Dropped out of Top 10
Morehead.