 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 4

  • 0
HSExtra-football.jpg

Grimsley remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll and fellow unbeaten Southeast Guilford is No. 2.

In a week when most teams are off, the marquee games are: Southern Pines Pinecrest at No. 1 Grimsley, Durham Jordan at No. 2 Southeast Guilford and Eastern Alamance at No. 6 Reidsville.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (9)

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Southern Pines Pinecrest

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-0

People are also reading…

Last week: 2

Friday: Durham Jordan

T3. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 3

Next: Ragsdale, Sept. 16

T3. DUDLEY

Record: 1-2

Last week: 4

Next: At High Point Central, Sept. 16

5. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 6

Next: At Western Guilford, Sept. 16

6. REIDSVILLE

Record: 2-1

Last week: 7

Friday: Eastern Alamance

7. PAGE

Record: 1-2

Last week: 5

Next: At No. 8 Southwest Guilford, Sept. 16

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 8

Next: No. 7 Page, Sept. 16

9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-0

Last week: NR

Next: At Eastern Guilford, Sept. 16

10. ANDREWS

Record: 2-1

Last week: 9

Friday: Parkland

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Morehead (2-1), High Point Christian (3-0), McMichael (2-1), Eastern Guilford (0-3), Ragsdale (0-3).

Dropped out of Top 10

Morehead.

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

Southern Pines Pinecrest (2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (2-0)

Durham Jordan (1-2) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (2-0)

Eastern Alamance (3-0) at No. 6 Reidsville (2-1)

Parkland (0-2) at No. 10 Andrews (2-1)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (1-2) at North Raleigh Christian (2-1), 7 p.m.

High Point Christian (3-0) at Asheville Christian (0-3), 7 p.m.

Martinsville, Va. (1-0) at Morehead (2-1)

McMichael (2-1) at Carver (1-2), 7 p.m.

Smith (0-2) at Randleman (2-1)

OFF

No. 3 Northern Guilford (2-1)

No. 3 Dudley (1-2)

No. 5 Northwest Guilford (2-1)

No. 7 Page (1-2)

No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-1)

No. 9 Northeast Guilford (3-0)

Eastern Guilford (0-3)

High Point Central (0-3)

Ragsdale (0-3)

Rockingham County (1-2)

Southern Guilford (1-2)

Western Guilford (0-3)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert