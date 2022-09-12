HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 5

What better way to head into conference play than with a 1-2 matchup in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll as top-ranked Grimsley travels to Southeast Guilford on Friday night for a Metro 4-A matchup?

The other marquee games Friday are: No. 10 Andrews at No. 6 Reidsville in the Mid-State 2-A and No. 7 Page at No. 8 Southwest Guilford in the Metro 4-A.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 2 Southeast Guilford

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 1 Grimsley

T3. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: T3

Friday: Ragsdale

T3. DUDLEY

Record: 1-1*

Last week: T3

Friday: At High Point Central

5. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At Western Guilford

6. REIDSVILLE

Record: 3-1

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 10 Andrews

7. PAGE

Record: 1-2

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 8 Southwest Guilford

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 7 Page

9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-0

Last week: 9

Friday: At Eastern Guilford

10. ANDREWS

Record: 3-1

Last week: 10

Friday: At No. 6 Reidsville

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Morehead (2-2), McMichael (3-1), Eastern Guilford (0-3).

Note

*-Dudley and Hillside are planning to complete their game that was suspended at halftime Sept. 2 with Hillside leading 15-8, so the Panthers are listed as 1-1.

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.