 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 5

  • 0
HSExtra-football.jpg

What better way to head into conference play than with a 1-2 matchup in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll as top-ranked Grimsley travels to Southeast Guilford on Friday night for a Metro 4-A matchup?

The other marquee games Friday are: No. 10 Andrews at No. 6 Reidsville in the Mid-State 2-A and No. 7 Page at No. 8 Southwest Guilford in the Metro 4-A.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 2 Southeast Guilford

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-0

People are also reading…

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 1 Grimsley

T3. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: T3

Friday: Ragsdale

T3. DUDLEY

Record: 1-1*

Last week: T3

Friday: At High Point Central

5. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At Western Guilford

6. REIDSVILLE

Record: 3-1

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 10 Andrews

7. PAGE

Record: 1-2

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 8 Southwest Guilford

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 7 Page

9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-0

Last week: 9

Friday: At Eastern Guilford

10. ANDREWS

Record: 3-1

Last week: 10

Friday: At No. 6 Reidsville

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Morehead (2-2), McMichael (3-1), Eastern Guilford (0-3).

Note

*-Dudley and Hillside are planning to complete their game that was suspended at halftime Sept. 2 with Hillside leading 15-8, so the Panthers are listed as 1-1.

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (0-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0 overall) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (0-0, 3-0)

No. 3 Dudley (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at High Point Central (0-0, 0-3)

Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 0-0 overall) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (0-0, 2-1)

No. 5 Northwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1 overall) at Western Guilford (0-0, 0-3)

No. 10 Andrews (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-1 overall) at No. 6 Reidsville (0-0, 3-1)

No. 7 Page (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (0-0, 2-1)

No. 9 Northeast Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0 overall) at Eastern Guilford (0-0, 0-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at Smith (0-0, 0-3)

Bishop McGuinness (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3 overall) at Community School of Davidson (0-0, 2-1)

North Forsyth (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at Morehead (0-0, 2-2)

Southern Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at Rockingham County (0-0, 1-2)

West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at McMichael (0-0, 3-1)

OFF

High Point Christian (3-1)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Dak Prescott out for 6 to 8 weeks after surgery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert