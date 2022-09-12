HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 5

What better way to head into conference play than with a 1-2 matchup in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll as top-ranked Grimsley travels to Southeast Guilford on Friday night for a Metro 4-A matchup?
The other marquee games Friday are: No. 10 Andrews at No. 6 Reidsville in the Mid-State 2-A and No. 7 Page at No. 8 Southwest Guilford in the Metro 4-A.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (7)
Record: 3-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 2 Southeast Guilford
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 1 Grimsley
T3. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: T3
Friday: Ragsdale
T3. DUDLEY
Record: 1-1*
Last week: T3
Friday: At High Point Central
5. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 5
Friday: At Western Guilford
6. REIDSVILLE
Record: 3-1
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 10 Andrews
7. PAGE
Record: 1-2
Last week: 7
Friday: At No. 8 Southwest Guilford
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 7 Page
9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-0
Last week: 9
Friday: At Eastern Guilford
10. ANDREWS
Record: 3-1
Last week: 10
Friday: At No. 6 Reidsville
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
Morehead (2-2), McMichael (3-1), Eastern Guilford (0-3).
Note
*-Dudley and Hillside are planning to complete their game that was suspended at halftime Sept. 2 with Hillside leading 15-8, so the Panthers are listed as 1-1.