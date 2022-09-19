 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 6

HSExtra-football.jpg

Top-ranked Grimsley proved itself again with a 35-7 win at No. 2 Southeast Guilford as the Whirlies remained the unanimous choice for the top spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. Southeast stayed at No. 2, but Northern Guilford dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 with a stunning 38-37 home loss to previously winless Ragsdale.

The marquee games Friday are: No. 4 Northwest Guilford at No. 1 Grimsley and No. 7 Northern Guilford at No. 2 Southeast Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Record: 4-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 4 Northwest Guilford

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 7 Northern Guilford

3. DUDLEY 

Record: 2-2

Last week: T3

Friday: Atkins

4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD 

Record: 3-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley

5. REIDSVILLE 

Record: 4-1

Last week: 6

Friday: At North Forsyth

6. PAGE 

Record: 2-2

Last week: 7

Friday: Ragsdale

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD 

Record: 2-2

Last week: T3

Friday: At No. 2 Southeast Guilford

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: 8

Friday: Western Guilford

9. McMICHAEL 

Record: 4-1

Last week: NR

Friday: Andrews

10. EASTERN GUILFORD 

Record: 1-3

Last week: NR

Thursday: At High Point Central

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Morehead (3-2), Ragsdale (1-3), Northeast Guilford (3-1), Andrews (3-2).

Dropped out

Andrews, Northeast Guilford.

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-1 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (1-0, 4-0)

No. 7 Northern Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2 overal) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (0-1, 3-1)

Atkins (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 3 Dudley (1-0, 2-2)

No. 5 Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2)

Ragsdale (1-0 Metro 4-A, 1-3 overall) at No. 6 Page (1-0, 2-2)

Western Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 0-4 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (0-1, 2-2)

No. 9 McMichael (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at Andrews (0-1, 3-2)

No. 10 Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overall) at High Point Central (0-1, 0-4), 7 p.m. Thursday 

ALSO PLAYING

Carver (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m.

High Point Christian (3-1) at Matthews Covenant Day (4-0), 7 p.m.

Northeast Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1 overall) at Southern Guilford (1-0, 2-2)

Smith (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overal) at Rockingham County (0-1, 1-3)

OFF

Morehead (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2 overall)

