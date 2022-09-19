HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 6

Top-ranked Grimsley proved itself again with a 35-7 win at No. 2 Southeast Guilford as the Whirlies remained the unanimous choice for the top spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. Southeast stayed at No. 2, but Northern Guilford dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 with a stunning 38-37 home loss to previously winless Ragsdale.
The marquee games Friday are: No. 4 Northwest Guilford at No. 1 Grimsley and No. 7 Northern Guilford at No. 2 Southeast Guilford.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (7)
Friday: No. 4 Northwest Guilford
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Friday: No. 7 Northern Guilford
3. DUDLEY
4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley
5. REIDSVILLE
6. PAGE
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Friday: At No. 2 Southeast Guilford
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
9. McMICHAEL
10. EASTERN GUILFORD
Thursday: At High Point Central
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
Morehead (3-2), Ragsdale (1-3), Northeast Guilford (3-1), Andrews (3-2).
Dropped out
Andrews, Northeast Guilford.
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 4 Northwest Guilford (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-1 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (1-0, 4-0)
No. 7 Northern Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2 overal) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (0-1, 3-1)
Atkins (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 3 Dudley (1-0, 2-2)
No. 5 Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2)
Ragsdale (1-0 Metro 4-A, 1-3 overall) at No. 6 Page (1-0, 2-2)
Western Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 0-4 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (0-1, 2-2)
No. 9 McMichael (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at Andrews (0-1, 3-2)
No. 10 Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overall) at High Point Central (0-1, 0-4), 7 p.m. Thursday
ALSO PLAYING
Carver (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m.
High Point Christian (3-1) at Matthews Covenant Day (4-0), 7 p.m.
Northeast Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1 overall) at Southern Guilford (1-0, 2-2)
Smith (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overal) at Rockingham County (0-1, 1-3)
OFF
Morehead (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2 overall)
