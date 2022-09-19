HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 6

Top-ranked Grimsley proved itself again with a 35-7 win at No. 2 Southeast Guilford as the Whirlies remained the unanimous choice for the top spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. Southeast stayed at No. 2, but Northern Guilford dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 with a stunning 38-37 home loss to previously winless Ragsdale.