HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 7

Grimsley remained the unanimous choice of the coaches for No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10, thanks to a 55-12 win over Northwest Guilford, but the rest of the poll was shaken up this week.

The marquee games this week are: Walkertown (No. 5 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 2 Reidsville, No. 3 Dudley at Smith, No. 4 Page at No. 7 Northwest Guilford and No. 8 Southwest Guilford at No. 5 Northern Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Record: 5-0

Last week: 1

Thursday: At Western Guilford

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 5-1

Last week: 5

Friday: Walkertown

3. DUDLEY 

Record: 3-2

Last week: 3

Thursday: At Smith

4. PAGE

Record: 3-2

Last week: 6

Thursday: At No. 7 Northwest Guilford

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 7

Thursday: No. 8 Southwest Guilford

6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 2

Friday: At Ragsdale

7. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 4

Thursday: No. 4 Page

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 8

Thursday: At No. 5 Northern Guilford

9. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-3

Last week: 10

Friday: Rockingham County

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 5-1

Last week: 9

Next: At Morehead, Oct. 7

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Ragsdale (1-4), Southern Guilford (3-2), Morehead (3-2), Andrews (3-3), Northeast Guilford (3-2).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Kickoffs as noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0 overall) at Western Guilford (0-2, 0-5), 7 p.m. Thursday

Walkertown (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at No. 2 Reidsville (2-0, 5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

No. 3 Dudley (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2 overall) at Smith (1-1, 1-4), 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 4 Page (2-0 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall) at No. 7 Northwest Guilford (1-1, 3-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 8 Southwest Guilford (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall) at No. 5 Northern Guilford (1-1, 3-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 6 Southeast Guilford (0-2 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall) at Ragsdale (1-1, 1-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Rockingham County (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 2-3 overall) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (2-0, 2-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-2, 2-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

High Point Central (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (0-2, 3-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Morehead (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2 overall) at West Stokes (0-2, 2-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

Raleigh Ravenscroft (6-0) at High Point Christian (3-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday (WMYV-48)

Southern Guilford (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2 overall) at Atkins (0-2, 1-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

OFF

No. 10 McMichael (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall)

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall)

