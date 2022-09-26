HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 7

Grimsley remained the unanimous choice of the coaches for No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10, thanks to a 55-12 win over Northwest Guilford, but the rest of the poll was shaken up this week.
The marquee games this week are: Walkertown (No. 5 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 2 Reidsville, No. 3 Dudley at Smith, No. 4 Page at No. 7 Northwest Guilford and No. 8 Southwest Guilford at No. 5 Northern Guilford.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (7)
Record: 5-0
Last week: 1
Thursday: At Western Guilford
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 5-1
Last week: 5
Friday: Walkertown
3. DUDLEY
Record: 3-2
Last week: 3
Thursday: At Smith
4. PAGE
Record: 3-2
Last week: 6
Thursday: At No. 7 Northwest Guilford
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 7
Thursday: No. 8 Southwest Guilford
6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 2
Friday: At Ragsdale
7. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 4
Thursday: No. 4 Page
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 8
Thursday: At No. 5 Northern Guilford
9. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-3
Last week: 10
Friday: Rockingham County
10. McMICHAEL
Record: 5-1
Last week: 9
Next: At Morehead, Oct. 7
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
Ragsdale (1-4), Southern Guilford (3-2), Morehead (3-2), Andrews (3-3), Northeast Guilford (3-2).