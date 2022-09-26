HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 7

Grimsley remained the unanimous choice of the coaches for No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10, thanks to a 55-12 win over Northwest Guilford, but the rest of the poll was shaken up this week.

The marquee games this week are: Walkertown (No. 5 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 2 Reidsville, No. 3 Dudley at Smith, No. 4 Page at No. 7 Northwest Guilford and No. 8 Southwest Guilford at No. 5 Northern Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Record: 5-0

Last week: 1

Thursday: At Western Guilford

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 5-1

Last week: 5

Friday: Walkertown

3. DUDLEY

Record: 3-2

Last week: 3

Thursday: At Smith

4. PAGE

Record: 3-2

Last week: 6

Thursday: At No. 7 Northwest Guilford

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 7

Thursday: No. 8 Southwest Guilford

6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 2

Friday: At Ragsdale

7. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 4

Thursday: No. 4 Page

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 8

Thursday: At No. 5 Northern Guilford

9. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-3

Last week: 10

Friday: Rockingham County

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 5-1

Last week: 9

Next: At Morehead, Oct. 7

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Ragsdale (1-4), Southern Guilford (3-2), Morehead (3-2), Andrews (3-3), Northeast Guilford (3-2).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.