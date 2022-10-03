 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 8

HSExtra-football.jpg

Grimsley once again was the unanimous choice of the coaches for No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10, but there was a lot of movement in the rest of the poll this week.

The marquee games this week are: No. 8 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Northwest Guilford and No. 7 Southwest Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Record: 6-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Ragsdale

2. DUDLEY

Record: 4-2

Last week: 3

Friday: At Northeast Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 5-1 (plays Monday night)

Last week: 2

Next: At West Stokes, Oct. 14

4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 8 Northern Guilford

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 7 Southwest Guilford

6. PAGE

Record: 3-3

Last week: 4

Friday: Western Guilford

7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

8. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 4 Northwest Guilford

9. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 9

Friday: Atkins

10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: NR

Friday: Smith

Dropped out

McMichael

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

McMichael (5-1), Morehead (3-3), Ragsdale (1-5).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (3-0 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at Ragsdale (1-2, 1-5)

No. 2 Dudley (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 4-2 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-2, 4-2)

No. 8 Northern Guilford (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3 overall) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (2-1, 4-2)

Western Guilford (0-3 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at No. 6 Page (2-1, 3-3)

No. 7 Southwest Guilford (2-1 Metro 4-A, 4-2 overall) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-2, 4-2)

No. 9 Eastern Guilford (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at Atkins (0-3, 1-4)

Smith (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (3-0, 4-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-0, 6-0), 7 p.m.

High Point Central (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6 overall) at Rockingham County (1-2, 2-4)

High Point Christian (3-3) at Cabarrus (4-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

McMichael (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall) at Morehead (1-1, 3-3)

West Stokes (1-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at Andrews (1-2, 4-3)

OFF

No. 3 Reidsville (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall, plays Monday night)

