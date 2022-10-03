HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 8

Grimsley once again was the unanimous choice of the coaches for No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10, but there was a lot of movement in the rest of the poll this week.
The marquee games this week are: No. 8 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Northwest Guilford and No. 7 Southwest Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (7)
2. DUDLEY
Friday: At Northeast Guilford
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 5-1 (plays Monday night)
Next: At West Stokes, Oct. 14
4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Friday: No. 8 Northern Guilford
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Friday: No. 7 Southwest Guilford
6. PAGE
7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford
8. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Friday: At No. 4 Northwest Guilford
9. EASTERN GUILFORD
10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Dropped out
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
McMichael (5-1), Morehead (3-3), Ragsdale (1-5).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley (3-0 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at Ragsdale (1-2, 1-5)
No. 2 Dudley (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 4-2 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-2, 4-2)
No. 8 Northern Guilford (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3 overall) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (2-1, 4-2)
Western Guilford (0-3 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at No. 6 Page (2-1, 3-3)
No. 7 Southwest Guilford (2-1 Metro 4-A, 4-2 overall) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-2, 4-2)
No. 9 Eastern Guilford (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at Atkins (0-3, 1-4)
Smith (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (3-0, 4-2)
ALSO PLAYING
Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-0, 6-0), 7 p.m.
High Point Central (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6 overall) at Rockingham County (1-2, 2-4)
High Point Christian (3-3) at Cabarrus (4-2), 7 p.m. Thursday
McMichael (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall) at Morehead (1-1, 3-3)
West Stokes (1-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at Andrews (1-2, 4-3)
OFF
No. 3 Reidsville (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall, plays Monday night)
