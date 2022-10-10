HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 9

The top seven teams in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 remained unchanged this week, with Grimsley still unbeaten and still unanimous at No. 1.

The marquee games this week are: No. 7 Southwest Guilford at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 6 Page at Northern Guilford, No. 9 Southern Guilford at No. 8 Eastern Guilford and Walkertown (No. 6 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 10 McMichael.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (6)

Record: 7-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 7 Southwest Guilford

2. DUDLEY

Record: 5-2

Last week: 2

Friday: Rockingham County

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 6-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At West Stokes

4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 4

Friday: At Ragsdale

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 5

Friday: At Western Guilford

6. PAGE

Record: 4-3

Last week: 6

Friday: At Northern Guilford

7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 9 Southern Guilford

9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 10

Friday: At No. 8 Eastern Guilford

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 5-2

Last week: NR

Friday: Walkertown

Dropped out

Northern Guilford

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Northern Guilford (3-4), Ragsdale (1-6).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.