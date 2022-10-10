HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 9

The top seven teams in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 remained unchanged this week, with Grimsley still unbeaten and still unanimous at No. 1.
The marquee games this week are: No. 7 Southwest Guilford at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 6 Page at Northern Guilford, No. 9 Southern Guilford at No. 8 Eastern Guilford and Walkertown (No. 6 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 10 McMichael.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (6)
Record: 7-0
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 7 Southwest Guilford
2. DUDLEY
Record: 5-2
Last week: 2
Friday: Rockingham County
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 6-1
Last week: 3
Friday: At West Stokes
4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 4
Friday: At Ragsdale
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 5
Friday: At Western Guilford
6. PAGE
Record: 4-3
Last week: 6
Friday: At Northern Guilford
7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 7
Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 9 Southern Guilford
9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 10
Friday: At No. 8 Eastern Guilford
10. McMICHAEL
Record: 5-2
Last week: NR
Friday: Walkertown
Dropped out
Northern Guilford
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
Northern Guilford (3-4), Ragsdale (1-6).