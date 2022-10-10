 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 9

HSExtra-football.jpg

The top seven teams in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 remained unchanged this week, with Grimsley still unbeaten and still unanimous at No. 1.

The marquee games this week are: No. 7 Southwest Guilford at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 6 Page at Northern Guilford, No. 9 Southern Guilford at No. 8 Eastern Guilford and Walkertown (No. 6 in the JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 10 McMichael.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. GRIMSLEY (6)

Record: 7-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 7 Southwest Guilford

2. DUDLEY

Record: 5-2

Last week: 2

Friday: Rockingham County

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 6-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At West Stokes

4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 4

Friday: At Ragsdale

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 5

Friday: At Western Guilford

6. PAGE

Record: 4-3

Last week: 6

Friday: At Northern Guilford

7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 9 Southern Guilford

9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 10

Friday: At No. 8 Eastern Guilford

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 5-2

Last week: NR

Friday: Walkertown

Dropped out

Northern Guilford

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Northern Guilford (3-4), Ragsdale (1-6).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 7 Southwest Guilford (2-2 Metro 4-A, 4-3 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (4-0, 7-0)

Rockingham County (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5 overall) at No. 2 Dudley (4-0, 5-2)

No. 3 Reidsville (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-1 overall) at West Stokes (2-2, 4-3)

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (3-1 Metro 4-A, 5-2 overall) at Ragsdale (1-3, 1-6)

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (2-2 Metro 4-A, 5-2 overall) at Western Guilford (0-4, 0-7)

No. 6 Page (3-1 Metro 4-A, 4-3 overall) at Northern Guilford (1-3, 3-4)

No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-2 overall) at No. 8 Eastern Guilford (4-0, 4-3)

Walkertown (2-1 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2 overall) at No. 10 McMichael (3-0, 6-1)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (1-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at Morehead (1-2, 3-4)

Atkins (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-3, 4-3)

High Point Central (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at Smith (1-3, 1-6)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (2-5) at High Point Christian (3-4), 7 p.m.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-3, 1-6), 7 p.m.

