HSXtra.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 1
HSXtra.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 1

Coach Darryl Brown's Grimsley Whirlies start the fall season at No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll.

 WOODY MARSHALL/NEWS & RECORD

Grimsley was a near-unanimous selection for No. 1 in the first HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll of the fall season. Reidsville was the only other team to receive a first-place vote, but the Rams were third overall behind Dudley.

The marquee games this week are: Clayton at No. 1 Grimsley at Page, East Forsyth (No. 1 in the JournalNow.com poll) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford, No. 7 Eastern Guilford at No. 4 Northern Guilford and No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 10 Southern Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Spring record: 10-0

Total points: 78

Friday: Clayton

2. DUDLEY

Spring record: 8-2

Total points: 69

Friday: Page

3. REIDSVILLE (1)

Spring record: 10-0

Total points: 66

Friday: At Western Guilford

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Spring record: 5-2

Total points: 47

Friday: No. 7 Eastern Guilford

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Spring record: 6-2

Total points: 43

Friday: At No. 10 Southern Guilford

6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Spring record: 6-2

Total points: 42

Friday: East Forsyth

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Spring record: 5-2

Total points: 28

Friday: At No. 4 Northern Guilford

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Spring record: 4-3

Total points: 26

Friday: At Oak Grove

T9. RAGSDALE

Spring record: 3-4

Total points: 14

Friday: Northeast Guilford

T9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Spring record: 5-3

Total points: 14

Next: No. 5 Southeast Guilford

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

High Point Central (7), Page (4), McMichael (1), Rockingham County (1).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

