HSXtra.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 1

Grimsley was a near-unanimous selection for No. 1 in the first HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll of the fall season. Reidsville was the only other team to receive a first-place vote, but the Rams were third overall behind Dudley.
The marquee games this week are: Clayton at No. 1 Grimsley at Page, East Forsyth (No. 1 in the JournalNow.com poll) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford, No. 7 Eastern Guilford at No. 4 Northern Guilford and No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 10 Southern Guilford.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY (7)
Spring record: 10-0
Total points: 78
Friday: Clayton
2. DUDLEY
Spring record: 8-2
Total points: 69
Friday: Page
3. REIDSVILLE (1)
Spring record: 10-0
Total points: 66
Friday: At Western Guilford
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Spring record: 5-2
Total points: 47
Friday: No. 7 Eastern Guilford
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Spring record: 6-2
Total points: 43
Friday: At No. 10 Southern Guilford
6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Spring record: 6-2
Total points: 42
Friday: East Forsyth
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Spring record: 5-2
Total points: 28
Friday: At No. 4 Northern Guilford
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Spring record: 4-3
Total points: 26
Friday: At Oak Grove
T9. RAGSDALE
Spring record: 3-4
Total points: 14
Friday: Northeast Guilford
T9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Spring record: 5-3
Total points: 14
Next: No. 5 Southeast Guilford
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
High Point Central (7), Page (4), McMichael (1), Rockingham County (1).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
