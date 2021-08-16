HSXtra.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 1

Grimsley was a near-unanimous selection for No. 1 in the first HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll of the fall season. Reidsville was the only other team to receive a first-place vote, but the Rams were third overall behind Dudley.

The marquee games this week are: Clayton at No. 1 Grimsley at Page, East Forsyth (No. 1 in the JournalNow.com poll) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford, No. 7 Eastern Guilford at No. 4 Northern Guilford and No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 10 Southern Guilford.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY (7)

Spring record: 10-0

Total points: 78

Friday: Clayton

2. DUDLEY

Spring record: 8-2

Total points: 69

Friday: Page

3. REIDSVILLE (1)

Spring record: 10-0

Total points: 66