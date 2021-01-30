Hurt leads Duke in rout of Clemson

DURHAM — Matthew Hurt led a balanced attack with 13 points and Duke played like a team on a mission, rolling to a 79-53 win over Clemson on Saturday.

Jeremy Roach added 12 points, and Wendell Moore Jr., D.J. Steward and Mark Williams scored 11 each for the Blue Devils (7-5, 5-3 ACC). Jalen Johnson had nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Aamir Simms, with 19 points, was the only player in double figures for the Tigers (10-5, 4-5), who have lost 19 straight at Duke.

"We’re getting familiar with each other. We’re just putting this team together where everyone is healthy in the last couple of weeks," said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. "Jalen (Johnson) makes you like passing. Mark’s (Williams) emergence in understanding the physicality of the game … he really has understood that in the last week in practice. Nate James was working with our big guys at 8 a.m. this morning. They’re putting in extra work. Jalen’s familiarity, our familiarity with each other and then passing to Mark is different than passing to anyone else on our team. Our guys are unselfish kids so they’re looking for one another.”