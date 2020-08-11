Unless you are chronologically gifted beyond your years, perhaps old enough to see the '80s in your rearview mirror, what follows may seem like ancient history.
In a way it is. This is the story of a golf tournament 75 years ago. Not just any tournament, but an early forbearer of the Wyndham Championship we thankfully celebrate this week.
To put it in perspective, the 1945 Greater Greensboro Open was played barely six weeks before V-E Day, when the German forces of Hitler surrendered in the World War II battle for Europe. Harry Truman had been in the White House just under a year, having succeeded Franklin Roosevelt upon his death early in his historic fourth term.
And the news of the Greater Greensboro Open’s stirring finish carried one of the more obscure headlines on the front page of the old Greensboro Daily News. The screaming headline and story at the top of the page told how General Patton’s famed Third Army tanks had just spearheaded a surge that had carried them within 235 miles of Berlin.
Modestly placed just below the fold, the GGO story by the newspaper’s legendary sports editor Smith Barrier declared that “Byron Nelson remains Lord of golf.” Little did he know how true his words would become, or that Nelson’s victory, before an estimated crowd of 10,000 at the Starmount Forest Country Club, would have a place in PGA Tour record books three quarters of a century later.
The victory was Nelson’s third of the young season and part of a winning streak that would reach a record 11 and defy matching or surpassing by the greats of the game who would follow… not Hogan nor Snead nor Nicklaus nor Palmer nor Player … not even Tiger.
So why isn’t Nelson today recognized as the greatest of them all?
Simply because no one will ever know, for sure, how great he could have been. Nelson retired from competitive golf less than two years after completing his record streak, at age 34, with a remarkable 52 PGA Tour wins that included the GGO in ’41 and ’45. He won five majors, including two Masters, and enough money to set himself up to a nice little cattle ranch in his native Texas. He did return to the tour briefly to win the Crosby at Pebble Beach in ’51, did golf commentary for ABC for 13 years and continued to play in the Masters for a dozen or so years – but mostly he enjoyed life as golf’s elder statesman.
Meanwhile, back to 1945 and the matter of winning 11 straight tournaments. Though it would be a little more than four months before the A-bomb ended WWII for good, most of the best pros were already returning from duty by March of that year. Nelson had to beat GGO favorite Sam Snead in a playoff at Charlotte for the second win of his streak, and he had Snead’s shadow cast across Starmount behind him in ’45.
After leading Johnny Revolta by a single stroke at 36 holes and Snead by just six, Nelson blistered Starmount with a 36-hole Sunday finish of 68-66 and won by eight shots. That and sunshine and low 70s temperature brought out what PGA Tour manager Fred Corcoran declared to be largest gallery of the winter tour, bigger than even the famed LA Open. It helped establish the GGO as a regular stop on the PGA Tour.
The runner-up, in an oddity of the game that also still stands, was Sam Byrd, who won the ’42 GGO and is the only former major league baseball player ever to win on the PGA Tour. He played for the Yankees in the Babe Ruth era.
And now, as the saying goes, the rest of the story.
Fast forward four decades to 1988, when the GGO celebrated its 50th anniversary. Letters went out inviting all the past champions to return for an old-timers pro-am and an evening of fun and good memories. The PGA Tour approved a modest honorarium of $2,000 to cover their expenses, and tournament chairman Mike Solomon held his breath. Would the big ones return?
Before he could lose a night’s sleep, there came a small envelope with a return address of Roanoke, Texas. In a half-dozen hand-written sentences, the writer said he would be honored to be there and happy to do whatever they wanted.
It was from Lord Byron Nelson himself.
While here for the celebration, Nelson was as gracious and self-effacing as ever in response to all the attention. In an interview with the News & Record’s Larry Keech, he explained, only slightly in jest, that his desire for a cattle ranch had given him added incentive to excel during his peak years.
“As I lined up a clutch shot,” he said, “I’d tell myself, ‘Make this shot and you can buy another bull.’”
As it turned out, Nelson, by then 77, was not able to play in the pro-am. He had recently cut a finger badly in his woodworking shop and still could not grip a club. But when the foursome in which he was scheduled to play teed off in the pro-am, he insisted on riding along. And when it came time for the caddie to tend the pin on the first hole, out jumped Nelson, saying, “No, let me.”
Whereupon one of the amateurs, who shall remain nameless, was so nervous he hit his 15-foot birdie putt 10 feet by the hole.
Lord Byron Nelson, indeed. RIP.
Irwin Smallwood is retired after 42 years as a writer and editor for the News & Record and its forbearer, the Greensboro Daily News. He has observed tournament golf up close since the late 1940s. In 1945, he was in Navy officer training.
