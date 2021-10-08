J.R. Smith, two-time NBA champion and A&T freshman, to play in first college golf tournament next week

GREENSBORO — One of college athletics' oldest freshmen, and certainly his sport's only two-time NBA champion, will take part in his first golf tournament next week.

J.R. Smith, listed in an N.C. A&T news release and on its roster as a freshman from Millstone Township, N.J., will play in Elon's Phoenix Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Alamance Country Club in Burlington.

Smith, 36, earned NBA championship rings with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020) and is enrolled in A&T after retiring from pro basketball. He earned a place in Coach Richard Watkins' lineup by qualifying in practice.

“I’m hoping it puts pressure on the two guys playing with him,” Watkins said, according to the news release, of attention that will come Smith's way. “I’m hoping it does not affect him. You would think a guy like JR is used to having eyes on him.”