Jason Allred to succeed Mike Everett as Northwest Guilford AD

“I’ve been the varsity head coach at Northwest for 11 years,” he said. “When I came, the program was good, and we’ve really developed that program into what I feel is the premier men’s soccer program in the Triad. Giving that up and not having the on-the-field relationships with the boys is definitely going to be missed.”

Allred said he expects “a smooth transition. Mike and I have already started working on some of that process in the last few days.”

One of his first tasks is finding his successor as coach of a boys soccer team that has reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A final four each of the last two seasons and has abundant talent returning. Allred said he hopes to have someone in place in the next two weeks “at the latest.”

“We had several coaches reach out,” he said, “and I have certain characteristics I’m looking for.” Aside from the “tactical and technical knowledge,” Allred said he’s looking for a coach who can maintain the “family atmosphere” in the program and “keep the accountability piece” that has made Northwest soccer so strong. Part of the interview process will be running a training session with Allred observing.