Jason Myers is one of the hottest drivers lately at Bowman Gray Stadium, and he’s got the wins to prove it.

Myers has victories in the featured Modified Division in each of the past two weeks, and hopes to continue his streak on what will likely be the warmest night of the season on Saturday.

With temperatures topping out in the high 90s and oppressive humidity, it’ll be a challenge for drivers as well as the fans sitting in the sun before the first race at 8 p.m.

While Myers has found something with his car and his crew, his nephew, 14-year-old Slate, will get his first big test on the track. Slate, who is a son of Burt Myers, is expected to run in both of the 25 lap Modified races. Slate has been slowly getting his experience in practice and has a few start and parks, but he will be racing for real on Saturday night.

Slate is the first fourth-generation driver in the Modified Division.

There are just four weeks left in Bowman Gray’s 75th season, and points are getting more and more valuable.

The Sportsman Division will feature the Colors Edge 100, which will be the longest race of the night.

Here’s a rundown for Saturday:

Colors Edge 100 Sportsman race

Twin 25-lap races in the Modified Division

One 20-lap Street Stock race

One or two 15-lap races for the Stadium Stock Division

Midway Mobile Storage Chain race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase

Parking is free.

Winners from last week

Jason Myers (Modified); Zack Ore, Riley Neal (Sportsman); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); A.J. Sanders, Tyler Bush (Stadium Stock)

