Jeff Charles wasn’t just the voice of the East Carolina Pirates. As far as fans and alumni were concerned, he was the purple voice of the Pirates.

Charles, 70, died on Friday while traveling with the ECU basketball team to Tulane. It’s no surprise that Charles was doing exactly what he loved, following the fortunes of ECU athletics.

Charles, who had the nickname “The Voice” several years ago, had been the Pirates broadcaster for more than 30 years, calling 15 bowl games and more than 1,000 basketball games.

East Carolina didn't reveal the cause of Charles' death but TV station WNCT of Greenville called it a "medical incident" that required attention from ECU trainers and then emergency personnel.

He began his radio career at East Carolina in 1988 after previously serving in the same capacity at Virginia Tech, Illinois and Furman. Charles received North Carolina Sportscaster-of-the-Year honors from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in 2000 and 2014, and most recently, was recognized as an honorary alumnus by ECU in the fall of 2015.

Charles also worked as sports director at WSB in Atlanta, where he was the night-time host of a sports talk show heard throughout 38 states and Canada on the 50,000-watt clear channel station.

A Piqua, Ohio native, Charles was a graduate of the Career Academy of Broadcasting School of Columbus, Ohio, and received a degree in speech communications from Goshen (Ind.) College in 1975.

Josh Graham, who hosts his own sports talk radio show on WSJS five afternoons a week in the Triad, is an East Carolina graduate who worked with Charles.

On Twitter Graham posted that “Jeff Charles was a real-life, radio super hero. He loved fixing cars, so that’s what he did. He also loved ECU. So much so that he beat cancer twice and still kept calling games. I wanted to be him and was honored to work with him.”

Because of Charles' death, the game between East Carolina and Tulane scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. WCTV reported that the team was headed back to Greenville on Saturday.

“This isn't easy,” Graham said by phone on Saturday morning, “and (Friday) was tough when I heard the news.”

Graham, a 2015 graduate of East Carolina, was a spotter for three football seasons right beside Charles, and he said it was a learning experience.

“You could just see the professionalism he exuded and he wasn’t one of those let’s cheer for the home team exclusively because he was right down the middle,” Graham said. “I think too often nowadays there’s not a lot of objectivity in college athletics on broadcasts but Jeff was the best.”

Graham said that when he arrived at East Carolina as a student, his intent was to get in the media business and Charles helped him get there.

“It’s fair to say he strongly influenced me by the way he carried himself and the way he went about the job,” Graham said. “There’s never been anybody who could say a bad word about Jeff, and that’s a testament to him and his professional approach to each broadcast he did.”

Graham remembers when Ruffin McNeill was the head football coach and McNeill would use one word when talking about Charles.

“Just in casual conversation Ruffin would say ‘I’ll do this and then I’ve got to talk to 'Voice,' ” Graham said. “And everybody knew he was talking about Jeff.”

Graham said as far back as he could remember, Charles used to say when a victory was secure: “Let’s paint this one purple.”

When the Pirates rallied in 1991 to beat N.C. State in the Peach Bowl Graham remembers hearing a highlight of Charles’ radio call. “He said ‘Let’s paint those peaches purple,’” Graham said.