 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jennifer King, Rockingham County native and Guilford College graduate, becomes first Black female assistant coach in NFL
0 comments

Jennifer King, Rockingham County native and Guilford College graduate, becomes first Black female assistant coach in NFL

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Buccaneers Washington Football

Jennifer King of the Washington Football Team before its playoff game against Tampa Bay on Jan. 9.

 Julio Cortez, Associated Press

It's official: Rockingham County native Jennifer King is an assistant running back coach with the Washington Football Team, becoming the first Black female assistant coach in the NFL.

jenniferking-mug (copy)

Jennifer King

"I'm already watching tapes and figuring out ways to make us better and make myself better," King said, according to WashingtonFootball.com. "So it's an ongoing process; It never stops. Although we're in the (offseason), I'm still continuing to grow."

She is the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern for head coach Ron Rivera and with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

King's ties to the Triad are multiple:

Native of Eden.

 Grew up in Reidsville.

 Graduated from Rockingham County High School.

 Guilford College graduate who played basketball and softball.

 Former Greensboro College assistant women's basketball coach.

Rivera, who coached the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons, said King went to Washington eager for the opportunity and is deserving of the promotion.

"The sky is truly the limit for her," Rivera said. "She got the chance to experience not only the in-season work that goes into being a full-time coach in this league but also the countless hours that are spent preparing in the offseason, as well.

“She demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full time on my staff. She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season.”

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News