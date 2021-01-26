Jennifer King, Rockingham County native and Guilford College graduate, becomes first Black female assistant coach in NFL

It's official: Rockingham County native Jennifer King is an assistant running back coach with the Washington Football Team, becoming the first Black female assistant coach in the NFL.
"I'm already watching tapes and figuring out ways to make us better and make myself better," King said, according to WashingtonFootball.com. "So it's an ongoing process; It never stops. Although we're in the (offseason), I'm still continuing to grow."
She is the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern for head coach Ron Rivera and with running backs coach Randy Jordan.
King's ties to the Triad are multiple:
• Native of Eden.
• Grew up in Reidsville.
• Graduated from Rockingham County High School.
• Guilford College graduate who played basketball and softball.
• Former Greensboro College assistant women's basketball coach.
Rivera, who coached the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons, said King went to Washington eager for the opportunity and is deserving of the promotion.
"The sky is truly the limit for her," Rivera said. "She got the chance to experience not only the in-season work that goes into being a full-time coach in this league but also the countless hours that are spent preparing in the offseason, as well.
“She demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full time on my staff. She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season.”