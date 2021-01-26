Jennifer King, Rockingham County native and Guilford College graduate, becomes first Black female assistant coach in NFL

It's official: Rockingham County native Jennifer King is an assistant running back coach with the Washington Football Team, becoming the first Black female assistant coach in the NFL.

"I'm already watching tapes and figuring out ways to make us better and make myself better," King said, according to WashingtonFootball.com. "So it's an ongoing process; It never stops. Although we're in the (offseason), I'm still continuing to grow."

She is the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern for head coach Ron Rivera and with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

King's ties to the Triad are multiple:

• Native of Eden.

• Grew up in Reidsville.

• Graduated from Rockingham County High School.

• Guilford College graduate who played basketball and softball.

• Former Greensboro College assistant women's basketball coach.