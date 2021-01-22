Jennifer King, Rockingham County native, to become first Black woman hired as full-time NFL assistant coach

King was born in Eden and grew up in Reidsville, graduating from Rockingham County High School in 2002. King was a star player on Coach Woody Wall's basketball team that reached the state championship game, and she earned an invitation to the N.C. Coaches Association's East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro after earning All-Area from the News & Record.

King played softball and basketball at Guilford College, from which she graduated in 2006 with a degree in sport management.

"All those friendships that I've built from Guilford; I still talk to a ton of people I went to school with," King said in a video profile posted by the college in 2018. "Guilford laid the groundwork for me for diversity, which is obviously huge in coaching."

King served as an assistant coach for Randy Tuggle for nine seasons, from 2007 to 2016. The Greensboro women went 176-70 overall, winning four USA South regular-season championships and three USA South tournament championships. The Pride also made four appearances in the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament, including a trip to the Sweet Sixteen in 2011, with King on Tuggle's bench.

