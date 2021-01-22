Jennifer King, Rockingham County native, will be first Black woman hired as full-time NFL assistant coach

Jennifer King, a Rockingham County native with college ties to Greensboro, is expected become the NFL's first Black woman to be named a full-time assistant coach, by the Washington Football Team and Coach Ron Rivera.
A deal is expected in the coming days, the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reported.
King spent the 2020 season with Washington working as a full-time intern with running backs coach Randy Jordan, a former North Carolina football player and a Warren County native. King also was an intern in 2018 and '19 with the Carolina Panthers when Rivera coached the team.
“First of all, she knows the game,” Jordan told the Post in December. “It’s really helped me in terms of seeing the game in a different view. … When we first started, I leaned on her a lot in terms of the terminology and the different things. Then, the way she’s worked with the guys; she’s just Coach King to us. Her input throughout the game, there are things I may not see, and she’ll point it out to me. If I see something and she doesn’t necessarily see that point.
“ … Her input is very, very important not only to me, but to the entire staff. She’s been doing a heck of a job.”
King and Washington's season ended Jan. 9 with a loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC playoffs. The playoff game was the first with female coaches on each sideline, with the Bucs' staff including assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, the Associated Press reported.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians said he and Rivera were on a diversity panel once and share similar beliefs. Arians called women in coaching “the wave of the future.”
“It’s going to tell those young girls that are watching that you can — yes, you can coach in the NFL,” Rivera said, according to AP. “This game, it’s a tremendous game. It should be open to everybody in terms of opportunities to play, opportunities to coach or opportunities to lead the organization.”
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
