Jennifer King, Rockingham County native, will be first Black woman hired as full-time NFL assistant coach

King and Washington's season ended Jan. 9 with a loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC playoffs. The playoff game was the first with female coaches on each sideline, with the Bucs' staff including assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, the Associated Press reported.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said he and Rivera were on a diversity panel once and share similar beliefs. Arians called women in coaching “the wave of the future.”

“It’s going to tell those young girls that are watching that you can — yes, you can coach in the NFL,” Rivera said, according to AP. “This game, it’s a tremendous game. It should be open to everybody in terms of opportunities to play, opportunities to coach or opportunities to lead the organization.”

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.