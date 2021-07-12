Jerry Steele influenced everyone who played for him at Guilford and High Point

Dave Odom “was going to be a coach no matter what,” he says. But Odom became the college basketball coach he did, one who guided teams to more than 400 victories at East Carolina, Wake Forest and South Carolina, because of Jerry Steele.
“The way he coached, the way he handled things sealed it for me,” Odom says of Steele, who died early Sunday at the age of 82.
Odom went to Guilford College on a football scholarship, but Steele saw the Goldsboro native playing in an intramural championship basketball game. Odom glanced up at one point during the game, and sitting on a ledge and watching from the balcony at Memorial Gym was “a long, lean figure,” as Odom describes the former Wake Forest standout. “Very thin, butch haircut, just sitting and watching silently, privately.”
Odom’s team won and as he was heading out the front door of the gym, he heard a voice say, “Hey, Dave.” He turned around and it was Steele asking if he had a minute. They spoke in Steele’s office, and the coach got Odom’s background information and asked if he would be interested in playing basketball for the Quakers. He was and he did.
That was in 1962 and began a relationship that Odom says “has continued and gotten deeper and warmer” through weekly conversations, whether in person or by phone.
Steele, a two-time academic All-ACC selection at Wake before graduating in 1961, earned a master's degree at North Carolina, then took over a Guilford program that had won a combined nine games the previous three seasons. His first Quakers squad that included Odom went 5-20 in 1962-63, but he ended up being named the district’s coach of the year that season and guided Guilford to the NAIA national tournament four times. Steele’s last Quakers team went 32-5 in 1969-70 and finished fourth in Kansas City before he left Guilford with a 150-76 record.
“He was soft-spoken early,” Odom says of the man he and the Quakers called Chief, “but you quickly learned that if things weren’t done in the proper fashion there was a hard side to him that you didn’t want to be on. He knew what it took to be part of a championship program (at Wake Forest) and he wanted to share that experience with the Guilford players and the college.”
Practices were hard and focused on fundamentals as Steele built a program that would win a NAIA national championship under Jack Jensen in 1973 with a group of players that included World B. Free, M.L. Carr and future Triad high school coaches Robert Kent, John Ralls and Robert Fulton. Eight members of Steele’s first Guilford squad would go on to careers teaching and coaching, and former player Roy Williams — not the future UNC coach — went on to become a loyal, trusted assistant coach.
“He didn’t care anything about style,” Odom says. “He cared everything about substance.”
It was at Guilford that Steele met his future wife, Kitty, who coached the Quakers' volleyball, women's tennis and women's basketball teams and was a physical education instructor.
Steele's next stop was the ABA, where he served as an assistant to his Wake Forest coach, Bones McKinney, with the Carolina Cougars. The Elkin native took over as head coach after 42 games when McKinney was fired and also coached the Cougars the next season, finishing with a 51-75 record before becoming the franchise’s director of player personnel for one year.
Then it was on to High Point, where Steele took over as head coach for the 1972-73 season. He guided the Panthers for 32 years, taking them from NAIA to NCAA Division II to Division I, before retiring in 2003 with a 459-412 record. Among his players was current High Point coach Tubby Smith, who guided Kentucky to the 1998 NCAA championship.
"Coach Steele has been a pillar in this community and in this state," Smith said in a news release from the university. "He is a Hall of Famer in every sense of the term. ... He always was someone I could count on and call on when I made a decision. He is one of those men, once you knew him whether you played for him or knew him at all, he left an impression on you."
Steele also served as High Point’s athletics director from 1978 until his retirement.
"Jerry Steele represented the best of HPU," university President Nido Qubein said in a news release.
Kitty Upchurch Steele coached field hockey and women's tennis at High Point, and the Jerry and Kitty Steele Sports Center, which houses the majority of the university's athletics administration, is named in their honor.
"I believe his wife, Kitty, was a big key to his success and his longevity in this profession and in life and he would say that as well," Smith added. "He is someone that the coaching profession and High Point University can be very proud of.”
But Jerry Steele was more than a coach to Odom and many of his players. Odom, 78, tells a story from 1964 that shows what Steele meant to him and how he impacted his life.
Guilford beat N.C. Wesleyan in Rocky Mount on a Thursday night with Odom’s parents in attendance. Two days later, while the Quakers were in Newberry, S.C., to play a game, Odom learned that his father had died of a heart attack back home in Goldsboro. Steele wouldn’t let him play in the game that night, much to Odom’s chagrin to this day, but when it was over he personally drove Odom back to Goldsboro in Kitty Steele’s red 1958 Chevy Impala to be with his family, arriving at 5:30 a.m.
“That was a bond he tied that I’ll never forget,” Odom says. “That’s stayed with me, stayed with me, stayed with me. He cared.”
Steele, who was inducted into Guilford College’s hall of fame in 1979, the NAIA’s hall of fame in 1987, the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, is survived by his wife, a UNCG alumna and a member of the Guilford College, NAIA and Guilford County sports halls of fame herself. Funeral arrangements will be released later this week.
“He was hard to emulate, but easy to love,” Odom says of Steele. “He lived and breathed not only the game but the people, the players he coached.”