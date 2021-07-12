Jerry Steele influenced everyone who played for him at Guilford and High Point

Dave Odom “was going to be a coach no matter what,” he says. But Odom became the college basketball coach he did, one who guided teams to more than 400 victories at East Carolina, Wake Forest and South Carolina, because of Jerry Steele.

“The way he coached, the way he handled things sealed it for me,” Odom says of Steele, who died early Sunday at the age of 82.

Odom went to Guilford College on a football scholarship, but Steele saw the Goldsboro native playing in an intramural championship basketball game. Odom glanced up at one point during the game, and sitting on a ledge and watching from the balcony at Memorial Gym was “a long, lean figure,” as Odom describes the former Wake Forest standout. “Very thin, butch haircut, just sitting and watching silently, privately.”

Odom’s team won and as he was heading out the front door of the gym, he heard a voice say, “Hey, Dave.” He turned around and it was Steele asking if he had a minute. They spoke in Steele’s office, and the coach got Odom’s background information and asked if he would be interested in playing basketball for the Quakers. He was and he did.

That was in 1962 and began a relationship that Odom says “has continued and gotten deeper and warmer” through weekly conversations, whether in person or by phone.