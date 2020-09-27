John Isner, Greensboro native, wins French Open first-round match; here's what he had to say

"I'm very happy to be playing him next round because in five years' time I won't be playing, he'll be right in the prime of his career. To be able to say we squared off against each other I think is pretty cool.

"Him and I get along very well. We both really love hockey. He's a Boston Bruins fan, I'm a Carolina Hurricanes fan. They eliminated Carolina again in the playoffs. Gives me some crap for that.

"He certainly has an incredible pedigree given his father's (Petr's) tennis career, his two sisters (Nelly and Jessica) doing amazing things on the LPGA Tour. Good to see him having success. That's a very, very athletic family, no doubt about that."

On COVID safety and distance with fans

"We're wearing our masks. We're not leaving the hotel, of course, to go out to dinner or do anything like that. Speaking for myself, I feel very safe. There's no doubt about that. I think they've done a good job. ...

"I think it's important not to freak out too much if someone gets too close to you. We've got to get back to normal here. Normal behavior, in my opinion, is very much needed.