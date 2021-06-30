John Isner loses in first-round match at Wimbledon

What happened

About the match

Nishioka, ranked No. 58 by the ATP World Tour, broke Isner, who is No. 33, to win the first-set tiebreak then broke him with a backhand winner with Isner serving at 4-5 to end the match. Isner served 36 aces to three from Nishioka and had an edge on points won on first serve (82 percent), won 55 of 89 points at the net and won more points overall, 155-151. But Isner also had 70 unforced errors to Nishioka's 18.