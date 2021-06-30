 Skip to main content
John Isner loses in first-round match at Wimbledon
John Isner loses in first-round match at Wimbledon

Britain Wimbledon Tennis

John Isner during his match against Yoshihito Nishioka.

 Adrian Dennis, Associated Press

Greensboro native John Isner's 12th visit to Wimbledon will be a short one. An update:

What happened

The Page High School graduate, the No. 28 seed at The Championships, lost to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

About the match

Nishioka, ranked No. 58 by the ATP World Tour, broke Isner, who is No. 33, to win the first-set tiebreak then broke him with a backhand winner with Isner serving at 4-5 to end the match. Isner served 36 aces to three from Nishioka and had an edge on points won on first serve (82 percent), won 55 of 89 points at the net and won more points overall, 155-151. But Isner also had 70 unforced errors to Nishioka's 18.

About Nishioka

Ninth Grand Slam tournament appearance, has not advanced past a second round.

 Career record of 73-84.

 Left-hander who, at 5 feet 7, is 15 inches shorter than Isner.

