 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Isner loses to Sebastian Korda in second round of French Open tennis
0 comments

John Isner loses to Sebastian Korda in second round of French Open tennis

{{featured_button_text}}
France Tennis French Open New Balls

Rafael Nadal during his match against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

 Christophe Ena, Associated Press

Sebastian Korda handled John Isner's usually dominant serve and ousted the Greensboro native and two-time Winston-Salem Open champion in the second round of tennis' French Open in Paris.

The details

Result: Korda won 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Key stat: Korda broke Isner's serve five times.

About Korda and his family: Sebastian Korda, who is ranked No. 213 in the world, is a qualifier for the French Open. The 20-year-old is the son of Petr Korda, a 1992 French Open finalist and the 1998 Australian champion, and the brother of LPGA Tour pros Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda. Nelly Korda, 22, is No. 6 on the LPGA Tour with earnings of $502,286 in 2020 and has three career victories. Jessica Korda, 27, is No. 65 with $85,314 and has five wins lifetime. Sebastian Korda's mother, Regina Rajchrtová Kordová, played in six Grand Slam events and earned a career-high ranking of No. 26.

Up next: Korda face Mikhail Kukushkin or qualifier Pedro Martinez in the third round Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News