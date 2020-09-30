John Isner loses to Sebastian Korda in second round of French Open tennis

The details

About Korda and his family: Sebastian Korda, who is ranked No. 213 in the world, is a qualifier for the French Open. The 20-year-old is the son of Petr Korda, a 1992 French Open finalist and the 1998 Australian champion, and the brother of LPGA Tour pros Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda. Nelly Korda, 22, is No. 6 on the LPGA Tour with earnings of $502,286 in 2020 and has three career victories. Jessica Korda, 27, is No. 65 with $85,314 and has five wins lifetime. Sebastian Korda's mother, Regina Rajchrtová Kordová, played in six Grand Slam events and earned a career-high ranking of No. 26.