US Open Tennis

John Isner during his U.S. Open first-round match against Steve Johnson.

 Frank Franklin, Associated Press

Opponent

Steve Johnson

Result

Johnson won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Up next

Johnson vs. Ricardas Berankis, second round, Wednesday

Notable

Johnson, ranked No. 63 in the world, scored a mini-break against Isner to open the fifth-set tiebreak, and he broke Isner again at 5-2 to earn four match points. ... Isner, a Greensboro native who is ranked No. 22 in the world, served up 52 aces. ... Johnson broke Isner twice to win the second and fourth sets of the three-hour, 50-minute match.

