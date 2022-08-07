 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Joohyung 'Tom' Kim wins Wyndham Championship

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Joohyung "Tom" Kim, the Wyndham Championship's youngest winner, will be going to the FedEx Cup playoffs this week as a result of his victory at Sedgefield Country Club.

Wyndham Sun

Joohyung Kim watches his tee shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Kim did not have status on the PGA Tour this season, and he had clinched it last week for the 2022-23 season. His only path to this season's playoffs was by winning in Greensboro.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert