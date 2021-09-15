 Skip to main content
Jordan Surenkamp to coach Greensboro Swarm during 2021-22 NBA G League season
Jordan Surenkamp to coach Greensboro Swarm during 2021-22 NBA G League season

vGREENSBORO – Jordan Surenkamp, who has been the Charlotte Hornets' head video coordinator, will coach the NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm during the 2021-22 season.

“Development is a key pillar of our organization and of building a sustainable program,” Mitch Kupchak, parent club Charlotte Hornets' president and general manager, said in a news release. “Jordan is well-versed in the importance of our player development program and well-prepared to lead the Greensboro Swarm in pursuit of this goal."

Surenkamp joined the Hornets, as assistant video coordinator, before the 2018 season.

Surenkamp worked for four seasons at South Alabama under head coach Max Graves, as graduate assistant coach then director of basketball operations. The Indianapolis native graduated from Wabash College with a degree in speech communication and rhetoric and played in 74 basketball games.

“The time spent helping develop our younger players in Charlotte and learning from Coach (James) Borrego and his (Hornets) staff has prepared me for this opportunity," Surenkamp said in the news release.

Before joining the Hornets, Surenkamp worked as the video coordinator for the Nets' NBA G League team in 2017-18.

"His passion for helping young players get better will be contagious as he builds a strong culture in Greensboro," Borrego said in the news release. "I look forward to keeping a strong connection between his staff and mine as we continue building our organization and developing our players.”

The Swarm will play 26 home games at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complext, starting with a game against Birmingham (Pelicans) at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

