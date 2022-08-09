Jordan Surenkamp to return as Greensboro Swarm coach in NBA G League

GREENSBORO — Jorden Surenkamp will return as the Greensboro Swarm basketball team's head coach for the NBA G League season in 2022-23.

Mitch Kupchak, president of basketball operations and general manager of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, made the announcement.

Surenkamp will begin his second season with the team. He has been with the Hornets for three years, including two as the team’s head video coordinator.

“Jordan is passionate about player development and understands the important role it plays in our organization," Kupchak said in a statement. "He did an excellent job working with our young players and our new coaching staff during Summer League. I look forward to him continuing to work closely with Coach (Steve) Clifford to implement the Hornets' style of play with the Swarm.”

The Hornets used the Swarm to provide playing time for 2021 NBA Draft picks Kai Jones and JT Thor. Jones appeared in 24 games and posted averages of 18.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 31.6 minutes. Thor played in seven games for Greensboro, averaging 12.0 points 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes.