Justin Harty leaves Northern Guilford to coach Greensboro College wrestling

GREENSBORO — Justin Harty is leaving Northern Guilford to take over the men's and women's wrestling program at Greensboro College, the school announced Thursday.

Harty, a four-time All-American as a heavyweight at North Carolina, guided Northern to a 121-15 record in dual meets during his five seasons with the Nighthawks. In his third season, Northern won the 2020 NCHSAA Class 3-A duals championship. His teams won three conference and two regional titles.

"Greensboro College could not be more thrilled to have Justin Harty join our Pride family," said Kim Strable, director of athletics. "He is a born leader who has excelled at all levels, and his passion for and commitment to wrestling is unmatched. We expect both our men's and women's programs to grow and prosper under his leadership."

Harty takes over a Greensboro College program that sent two men and two women to this year's NCAA Division III championships. The Pride men's team finished 11th out of 20 teams at the NCAA III Southeast Regional.

A native of South Dakota, where he was a three-time all-state wrestler and a state champion in the discus, Harty was a four-time ACC undefeated champion for the Tar Heels and led them to four conference titles. He also earned NCAA Academic All-America honors four times. As a student leader, Harty was elected president of the Monogram Club, which is the voice for all UNC Tar Heel student-athletes on the Athletics Council. He earned his B.A. with a double major of Psychology and Communications.

"Justin grew up with Midwestern values and principles and after high school, took his talents to UNC," said Terry Steiner, the U.S. women's national team coach since 2002. "He knows the community well, and the wrestling community in the area also knows him well. With Justin's relationships in the area, his wrestling knowledge and his value system, it makes him the perfect fit for Greensboro College wrestling."

Harty began his collegiate coaching career at Boston College, where he served as an assistant from 2000-2003. He returned to his alma mater to serve as a volunteer assistant for the next seven years. During that time he worked at the official Tar Heel Summer Wrestling Camps as a wrestling technician. Harty founded and directed two youth wrestling clubs, beginning with the CORE Wrestling Club in Charlotte and later Greensboro, and in 2019 founded the SPARTAN ELITE Wrestling Club where he remains president.

Harty inherits a young Greensboro College program, with the men starting in the 2015-2016 school year and the women's program launched in 2020.

"Justin is someone who's going to fight for his student-athletes, represent Greensboro community in a first class manner, and lead with integrity..." said Mark Manning, head coach at Nebraska. "Justin has a contagious personality and endless energy that will attract many fine student-athletes to Greensboro College."

