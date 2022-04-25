Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel lead entries for USA Swimming's International Team Trials in Greensboro

Decorated swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel headline a meet taking place this week in Greensboro. A preview:

What

Phillips 66 International Team Trials, the selection meet for U.S. team qualification for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 18-25 and the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Hawaii Aug. 24-27

When

Tuesday-Saturday (preliminaries begin at 9 a.m., finals at 6 p.m. daily)

Where

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Tickets

All-session seats are $30 for ages 12 and younger and 60 and older; $50 for others; available at Ticketmaster.com

How to watch

6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday (Olympic), 6 p.m. Saturday (CNBC)

Notable

• Forty-one Olympians who have combined to win 74 Olympic medals will compete.

• Katie Ledecky will be the top seed in the 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle events. Her event finals are at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday (800), 6:04 p.m. Wednesday (200), 6:07 p.m. Friday (400) and 6:02 p.m. Saturday (1,500).

• Ledecky, 25, has won 10 Olympics medals (seven gold, three silver) in three Summer Games and 18 world championship medals (15 gold, three silver). She holds world records in the 400, 800 and 1,500.

• Caeleb Dressel, who has won seven Olympic gold medals, is the No. 1 seed for the 50 and 100 freestyle and butterfly races and is No. 5 in the 200 freestyle. Dressel's event finals are at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday (100 free), 6:15 p.m. Wednesday (200 free), 7:18 p.m. Wednesday (50 fly), 6:47 p.m. Thursday (100 fly) and 7:16 p.m. Saturday (50 free).

• Other national team and Olympic teammates of Ledecky and Dressel who are competing will include Lilly King, Ryan Murphy, Hali Flickinger, Bobby Finke, Carson Foster, Cary's Claire Curzan, Shaine Cases and Brooks Curry.

Information