Kieran Mattison, former East Carolina pitcher, to manage Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2021

GREENSBORO — Kieran Mattison, a former East Carolina pitcher who has been in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization for five years, will be the franchise's manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the 2021 baseball season.

The Grasshoppers' schedule is being completed, and the season could begin in May. The Grasshoppers will play in the High-A East League's South Division, whose members will include Winston-Salem, after the minor-league reorganization by Major League Baseball.

Other hires for the Grasshoppers staff: Matt Ford, pitching coach; Ruben Gotay, hitting coach; Blake Butler, development coach; and Victor Silva, trainer.

Mattison spent the 2019 season with Bristol (34-33), which earned a postseason berth for the first time since 2002. He led West Virginia to a 32-44 record in 2018 and guided the DSL Pirates to a 36-34 mark in 2017.

Kansas City signed Mattison as a non-drafted free agent in 2002. He pitched for five minor-league seasons in the Royals, Indians and Dodgers organizations, in addition to playing in independent leagues and in the Chinese Professional Baseball League through 2010.

Butler, a Greensboro native and 2013 Southeast Guilford High School graduate, will be in his first full season as a developmental coach. He played for the College of Charleston and was a 15th-round draft pick by Cincinnati.