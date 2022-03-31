Kris Britton returns to coaching, at Ragsdale

JAMESTOWN — Kris Britton is back in the game. The former Dudley, Southwest Guilford and Eastern Guilford coach is taking over the girls basketball program at Ragsdale.

“I’m thrilled for Ragsdale athletics and our women’s basketball program," athletics director Debbie Jones said in a news release. "Kris is a passionate leader and a role model for young women. She is a great motivator and has an elite basketball IQ. What impressed us the most during the interview process was her culture of accountability, her hard-working mentality and her vision for the program.”

Britton brings more than 13 years of coaching experience to Ragsdale. She guided Dudley to the 2009 NCHSAA Class 3-A championship and also spent a season as an assistant at Page when Jones was the Pirates' head coach.

Britton succeeds Ben Bradford, who stepped down in early March after six seasons at Ragsdale, but remained on the baseball coaching staff. The Tigers went 109-40 overall and 40-16 in conference play during his tenure.

In addition to coaching, Britton is CEO of Lucky Dog Volleyball, a Greensboro-based national uniform and apparel supplier for tournaments. A graduate of Appalachian State, Britton earned her B.S. in Criminal Justice. She earned a master's in Secondary Education and an MBA from Wake Forest.

