LAYING IT ON THE LINE: Grimsley's offensive success starts up front

GREENSBORO — Grimsley’s football team might just have the most balanced and dynamic offense of any team still competing in the NCHSAA playoffs.

Quarterback Ryan Stephens has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and run for more than 1,000. Running back Mitchell Summers has rushed for more than 2,000 yards. Receivers Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor each have more than 60 catches for at least 950 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Those playmakers, combined with a defense that features one of the state’s biggest and best groups of linemen, are big reasons why the Whirlies are 15-0 and playing for their second Class 4-A championship in three seasons.

But one unsung group has been as important as any in Grimsley’s success and will be again Friday night against New Bern at Kenan Stadium. That would be assistant coach Will Brown’s offensive linemen.

It’s not just the five starters — Graham Buckrham, Jamarius Matier, Henry Harden, Jaden Staton and Tyler Smouse, left to right from tackle to tackle — who have set the tone for the offense. It’s also tight end Nolan Albright and utility linemen Jackson Lee and Sam Sackey.

“None of those eight guys care who’s on the field,” Brown says. “They all get reps at practice. When one guy goes down, the next guy is standing right behind him and runs on and continues to play. There’s a standard set among those eight guys that they’re not going to let the others down.”

‘He’s always been there for us’

The standard has been set by Harden, the Whirlies’ 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior center. He’s the leader of the group, by unanimous acclaim.

“He’s started ever since we were sophomores on varsity,” says Lee, a 6-2, 200-pound senior. “He was the leader of our offensive line even two years ago when we won the state title. He’s always been there for us and always been a great friend and a great leader.”

Says Staton, a 6-foot, 260-pound junior: “He’s the epitome of what a Grimsley offensive lineman is and is coached to be.”

“It’s the little things he does that make it big for me,” says Matier, a 6-foot, 260-pound junior. “Things like, ‘Get closer,’ ‘Step farther’ … He always helps me get better.”

Buckrham, a 6-foot, 225-pound junior calls Harden “the orchestrator of the offensive line. If something isn’t going well — even in practices — and the offensive line isn’t having a good day, he’ll get everybody together and have a pep talk. Then the rest of practice will be 10 times better than what we had been doing.”

Harden tells the guards on either side of him, Matier and Staton, every time before they go out to play: “We’re the inside. We really have to carry it for real,” Matier says. Their break down every time is “Perfection!”

But it’s not just what Harden does when the helmet and pads are on. He was the first Whirlie to show defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett around school when the Georgia commit transferred to Grimsley, and Buckrham adds, “Off the field I look at him as a big brother.”

Harden says it was former teammate Fael Mankasi who taught him how to lead when Mankasi was a senior and Harden moved up to varsity as a sophomore.

“He’s the guy who kind of got us all together and pushed me into that role of being a leader,” Harden says. “I miss that guy.”

‘It’s how together this unit is’

Lee and Harden started in the spring 2021 championship game, and Albright finished the game on the line because of an injury to a teammate as Grimsley beat Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28-8. Buckrham, Sackey and Staton were all there in uniform after moving up from the junior varsity, so this group has been here before.

“It’s huge,” Brown says. “They’ve got experience in big moments, and that’s helped us throughout this run. My hope is that they go into Chapel Hill and there’s not the wide-eyed look that maybe there was two seasons ago, that they’re comfortable and just go get the job done.”

Each of the members of this O-line fraternity brings something different to the mix.

Smouse and Buckrham, the Whirlies’ starting tackles, may not be big, but they are “really athletic kids for offensive linemen. Strong guys,” Brown says. “They’re strong, they play low and they’re good technicians. … We count on them to move those double-teams quite a bit.”

Smouse’s father, Scott, played at Grimsley and was a coach. His grandfather, Jeff, was the Whirlies’ head coach from 1984-1999. So, there’s some history with the family and the school. Buckrham’s brother, Clifton, was a starting linebacker on the spring 2021 state title team.

The starting guards, Matier and Staton “are strong, big, physical,” Brown says. “They set the point of attack for us on a lot of stuff.”

The Grimsley tradition continues with Staton as well. His father and grandfather also played for the Whirlies.

And, of course, Harden is “the guy in the middle,” Brown says. “He gets everything organized and gets them all on the same page before every snap. He’s another big, strong, physical kid.”

Lee plays guard and tackle and even filled in at center when Harden was sidelined for the opener at Clayton, and Sackey has played guard and H-back and is primarily a tackle now. “Those guys are extremely versatile,” Brown says, “and they all care.”

That’s another common theme with this group of linemen, which Smouse says has brought back the “Pound Town” monicker that was given to the linemen on the state championship team two years ago. Brown says his group is at its best “any time where we can come off the ball and be extremely physical, not having to think too much or make a ton of calls or adjustments.”

That works because of all the time they’ve spent together during offseason skill development, summer weightlifting and daily practice.

“You see all the stats we put up and all the touchdowns we get, but what you don’t see is that these guys show up to work every single day,” Harden says. “On off days they work. In the weight room they work. Over the summer they work. When they don’t have to they work.”

Buckrham says it all comes down to “how together this unit is and how we’re willing to sacrifice for each other. There have been multiple personnel changes in terms of who’s starting, but we’re still one unit that carries this offense. Nothing happens without us.”

'It's all love'

Grimsley’s playmakers are well aware that their offensive line makes the big plays possible — whether it’s a 97-yard run by Summers against Northwest Guilford, the deep throws Stephens can make to Anderson and Taylor because he has time or the long runs the Whirlies’ quarterback has broken at key moments all season.

“Our kids know how important it is to win the battle up front every week,” Brown says. “That’s something we talk about all the time. Our kids — Alex, Mitchell, Terrell, Ryan — all know it starts with those guys.”

The O-linemen feel the love from their teammates and the energy that’s given back to them.

“Sometimes after the play, they’ll give a compliment to one of us and that’s really cool,” Albright says. “It’s a really good feeling.”

Stephens is there every time the line comes off the field, Lee says, “patting us on the back, telling us, ‘Good blocking!’ That’s truly special to us to hear after he busts a long touchdown.”

And it extends beyond the field on Friday nights. “I’ll go through the halls and I’ll see Mitch or Alex or Terrell and it’s all love,” Smouse says. “They respect what we do and we respect what they do.”

Brown says it took time for this offensive line to truly jell.

“We’re the position group out of all the position groups on the football field that has the most guys out there,” he says. “It takes a long time to get those guys in sync throughout the summer and the fall.”

Everything seemed to come together in the Whirlies 55-12 win over Northwest on Sept. 23. “That’s when we really got the mindset that we have today,” Matier says. Since then, Grimsley has scored 454 points in 11 games.

“It all goes back to them being so tight-knit,” Brown says. “Each of those guys knows what the other is going to do. … There’s an extreme amount of trust among those guys.”

That trust extends from his linemen to Brown. To a man, they say his coaching and his commitment to them on and off the field has enabled them to achieve more than they could have individually.

“I feel like he doesn’t get enough recognition for how much he’s impacted my life and everybody else in here’s life,” Staton says. “He comes in each and every day with the same energy and the same passion for us to learn and do what he’s taught us to do.”

The Grimsley offensive linemen will have one more opportunity to show all that they’ve learned and all of the growth they’ve achieved this season when they face New Bern under the Friday night lights at Kenan Stadium. The Bears' defensive line features Florida State commit K.J. Sampson, fellow tackle Taevion Cox and speedy end Will Brimmer.

“They’re a really big team, a really physical team, very athletic,” Buckrham says. “It’s definitely going to be one of our bigger challenges of the season, especially with the game being so big.”

Adds Smouse: “You watch the film and you see a bunch of big ol’ dudes. They’re athletic, they get off the ball and they create havoc …. but I think we can play with anybody in the state. If that hasn’t been shown already we’re going to show it again. I’m excited to go against them.”

Brown says there’s “not going to be any magic potion on Friday night. We just have to go be ourselves, continue to be physical and be right on our assignments and give our guys time to make plays.”

That's what the Grimsley offensive line does.