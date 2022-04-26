LeBron James and more celebrate J.R. Smith for academic award from N.C. A&T athletics department

4.0 is one sweet scoring average for J.R. Smith.

That kind of points-per-game statistic on a basketball court would not have created a path for Smith to go directly from Millstone Township, N.J., to the NBA, as he did in 2004.

But 4.0, as a grade-point average? Making the 36-year-old college freshman one of seven N.C. A&T Aggies to earn Academic Athlete of the Year?

Well, Smith was a bit speechless, at least initially, on Twitter, posting a blushing emoji after A&T broadcaster Spencer Turkin broke the news Monday night.

The social medium went atwitter about Smith throughout the evening and into Tuesday.

The NBA's No. 2 all-time scorer and a former Smith teammate, LeBron James, chimed in. The two played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers for four seasons and helped the city ends its 52-year championship drought when the Cavs won the 2016 NBA championship, their first of two together.

"Congrats, JR!" the team's account, @Cavs, responded.

So did Cleveland's Major League Baseball team.

Accounts for national media outlets, including ESPN, Bleacher Report and Front Office Sports picked up on the news. So did online sites such as CBSSports.com, the New York Post and HBCU Gameday.

The attention drawn by Smith, both in the last few hours and throughout the academic year, have been welcome for a university basking in the recent opening of the Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex and for an athletics department still celebrating track and field success – and looking for more this spring – in NCAA competition and Olympic gold medals brought home from Tokyo by sprinters Randolph Ross, a current student, and by Trevor Stewart, a 2021 graduate.

"He's brought an enormous amount of visibility to North Carolina A&T," says Brian Holloway, associate athletics director for communications and an A&T graduate. "Who interacts with him on social media is a who's-who in the NBA. And every time he has an accomplishment at A&T, it's LeBron James or Chris Paul or somebody like that complimenting him. I don't think we can really measure the amount of attention that his presence brings to North Carolina A&T. And certainly it is a huge boost for the women's and men's golf program, when you talk about recruiting, when you talk about businesses that want to do business with North Carolina A&T."

Just maybe he can lure his former teammate to Coach Sam Washington's program. After all, Michael Jordan had baseball. Smith has golf. And James, who is 6 feet 9 and 250 pounds, played football for two seasons at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.

Success on the golf course hasn't come as easily for Smith as it did on the basketball court.

Smith has played in four tournaments this year, carding a best round of 78 in the middle 18 holes of a 54-hole, two-day tournament hosted by Elon at Alamance Country Club. The hornets he encountered on that final day and a 97 he posted in a tournament in Princess Anne, Md., stung him the worst during his freshman year on Coach Richard Watkins' team.

"The most important part is that his teammates enjoy him," Holloway says. "They just have a really good camaraderie. The funny thing about it is that he follows them in terms of golf instruction. To him, they are his mentors. A lot of our kids have been playing golf way longer than J.R., so he really looks to them for guidance."

Truth is, there's little guidance to be found on Twitter, although Smith has offered more than his share in pulling back the curtain on his first year as a college student and showing that it's not all a slam dunk.

"Literally, these assignments still make my head sweat," Smith wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning. "Overcoming these fears of being vulnerable and open about my disability have given me real power! Power no one will ever take from me!"

Smith averaged 12.4 points per game during a 16-year NBA career in which he played for the Hornets (in New Orleans and Oklahoma City), Nuggets, Knicks, Cavs and Lakers. His brief stay with the Lakers reunited him with James for a second championship. Then, after amassing career earnings that Spotrac.com lists at $90 million, he called it quits.

Last summer brought the news that Smith had enrolled at A&T, the nation's largest historically black university.

And now the academic year is approaching an end on a strong note, both for Smith and for his university.

"It's wonderful for athletics," athletics director Earl Hilton says. "Wonderful for our golf team. Wonderful for all of our student-athletes. This kind of spotlight is all good news. We're excited."

