Leigh Jones to take over as Guilford County Schools AD

GREENSBORO — Leigh Jones, a school support officer for Guilford County Schools, has been chosen to succeed Leigh Hebbard as athletics director for the county's public schools. Jones will take over on Monday when Hebbard officially retires after 14 years in the position.

Jones has spent most of her career on the academics side of schools administration, but also has a background in athletics. She was an assistant women's basketball coach at Appalachian State, her alma mater, from 2000-2002 and served as athletics director for Rockingham County Schools during the 2014-15 school year.

A 1997 graduate of Appalachian State with a B.S. in physical education/fitness, Jones has advanced degrees in education from UNCG.

Jones, whose appointment as AD was approved at Tuesday night's School Board meeting, has been with Guilford County Schools for seven years and also has worked in education in Randolph County and Alamance County.

