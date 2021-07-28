Letter from MEAC dated June 1 does not address A&T's concerns about COVID-19 testing

The assistant coach who was positive for the coronavirus three times in mobile testing by SafeSite at the tournament had tested negative five times in the five days leading up to the tournament and subsequently tested negative three times in the five days after the team returned to Greensboro. A&T officials questioned the seeming medical impossibility or at least contradiction of the test results and hoped to get answers before the conference held its spring sports championships.

That discussion never happened, and no response to the university’s subsequent letter was received until Monday afternoon.

The letter did not address any of A&T’s concerns about the testing, other than to say: “We were all disappointed when the North Carolina A&T State men’s basketball team was unable to participate in the MEAC basketball tournament because one of the coaches tested positive for COVID-19, but we must, for the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff that participated, follow the established policy.”

N.C. A&T officials declined to comment on the MEAC’s letter, other than Hilton saying, “The timing and the content speak for themselves.”

The Aggies officially joined the Big South Conference on July 1.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.