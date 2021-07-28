Letter from MEAC dated June 1 does not address A&T's concerns about COVID-19 testing

GREENSBORO — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has responded to a letter it received from N.C. A&T on April 8 regarding the COVID-19 testing that excluded the Aggies from the conference’s men’s basketball tournament in March.
The MEAC’s letter, signed by Howard University President Wayne Frederick, is dated June 1, but was not emailed to A&T Chancellor Harold Martin until late on the afternoon of July 26. It’s unclear whether the letter wasn’t sent until this week because of an administrative error or it was backdated after A&T officials last week questioned the lack of a response to their letter.
Frederick was chair of the MEAC’s presidents and chancellors until June 30, when his term expired and he joined the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. His successor, S.C. State President James Clark, was fired by the university on July 13 and no longer serves as chairman of the conference’s CEOs.
In A&T’s letter, signed by Martin and athletics director Earl Hilton, the university sought an explanation for and discussion of the COVID-19 protocols that sent the Aggies home from the men’s basketball tournament in Norfolk, Va., on March 11.
The assistant coach who was positive for the coronavirus three times in mobile testing by SafeSite at the tournament had tested negative five times in the five days leading up to the tournament and subsequently tested negative three times in the five days after the team returned to Greensboro. A&T officials questioned the seeming medical impossibility or at least contradiction of the test results and hoped to get answers before the conference held its spring sports championships.
That discussion never happened, and no response to the university’s subsequent letter was received until Monday afternoon.
The letter did not address any of A&T’s concerns about the testing, other than to say: “We were all disappointed when the North Carolina A&T State men’s basketball team was unable to participate in the MEAC basketball tournament because one of the coaches tested positive for COVID-19, but we must, for the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff that participated, follow the established policy.”
N.C. A&T officials declined to comment on the MEAC’s letter, other than Hilton saying, “The timing and the content speak for themselves.”
The Aggies officially joined the Big South Conference on July 1.
