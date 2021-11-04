LiAngelo Ball's path toward the NBA now runs through Greensboro with NBA G League's Swarm

GREENSBORO – There has been an array of basketball experiences for LiAngelo Ball, a member of a family with a foundation in the sport.
But unlike two brothers, there’s part of his résumé that’s lacking – something that he considers significant.
He can’t list “NBA player” on his work experience.
Yet.
That’s why Ball is here with the Greensboro Swarm, taking the next step in what he refers to as a “super long journey” in basketball.
That’s saying something for the 6-foot-6 forward who will turn 23 years old this month.
LiAngelo is the middle brother of the trio. Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, is older. LaMelo Ball, the reigning NBA rookie of the year, is a point guard with the Charlotte Hornets, is younger.
LiAngelo’s mission is clear.
“My goal still is to make the Hornets team so I can play with my brother,” he said. “Get to the NBA and playing with Melo. That’s still what it is. I’m already highly motivated, so that’s extra.”
The brothers’ father, LaVar Ball, groomed these players and helped them to significant exposure as teenagers. LiAngelo said he’s equally close with both siblings.
The common thread has been basketball.
“It has been like that since I was born,” he said, pointing out that it has extended to their time as professionals. “They tell me all the secrets.”
Yet their paths have been different. LiAngelo – or Gelo, as he’s commonly called – said he has played basketball in 18 different countries.
“I’ve seen a lot of situations,” he said. “I got to see a whole lot of different stuff that has prepared me for this moment.”
LiAngelo went the college route, joining the UCLA program. But before his first game, he was involved in a shoplifting case in China, where the Bruins were scheduled to open the 2017-18 season. A team suspension resulted, and he left school before ever playing a college game.
The trek from there involved many twists and turns.
Of all those stops, perhaps the most significant listing, until now, is “Vytautas Prienu” – a Lithuanian team.
Then LiAngelo averaged 9.6 points across five games with the Hornets’ entry in the Las Vegas Summer League. He wasn’t selected for Charlotte’s training camp, but had made an impression.
“I’m comfortable with LiAngelo and how he played,” Hornets coach James Borrego said in September. “I thought he got better during that period, but we have to make certain decisions here. … I can only speak for what he did on the floor in Vegas, and I thought he performed well and opened eyes and played at a higher level than I expected.”
He was selected in the NBA G League draft last month, securing his place with the Swarm.
“This is a good step for sure,” LiAngelo said. “It’s good being around these guys.”
Because of his own basketball pursuits and the pandemic, LiAngelo didn’t see LaMelo play in person in an NBA game until this year’s season opener in Charlotte.
“I already knew he was going to give us a show,” LiAngelo said. “He put on a show.”
LiAngelo’s show-stopping background includes games in which he poured in more than 70 points. As a junior for Chino Hills (Calif.) High School, he once scored 40 points against High Point Christian in a tournament in Florida in December 2015.
LiAngelo wasn’t aware that High Point is barely out of three-point range from the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
So while he’s intent on making the most of his time with the Swarm, his ambitions stretch well beyond Guilford County.
His skills have evolved. While admitting he doesn’t know what to expect as the G League season is about to begin, he’s confident he’s on target to reach goals.
He said he can offer a good mix as a scorer and defender.
“I feel like it’s fit for the NBA,” LiAngelo said.