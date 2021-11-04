LiAngelo Ball's path toward the NBA now runs through Greensboro with NBA G League's Swarm

The common thread has been basketball.

“It has been like that since I was born,” he said, pointing out that it has extended to their time as professionals. “They tell me all the secrets.”

Yet their paths have been different. LiAngelo – or Gelo, as he’s commonly called – said he has played basketball in 18 different countries.

“I’ve seen a lot of situations,” he said. “I got to see a whole lot of different stuff that has prepared me for this moment.”

LiAngelo went the college route, joining the UCLA program. But before his first game, he was involved in a shoplifting case in China, where the Bruins were scheduled to open the 2017-18 season. A team suspension resulted, and he left school before ever playing a college game.

The trek from there involved many twists and turns.

Of all those stops, perhaps the most significant listing, until now, is “Vytautas Prienu” – a Lithuanian team.

Then LiAngelo averaged 9.6 points across five games with the Hornets’ entry in the Las Vegas Summer League. He wasn’t selected for Charlotte’s training camp, but had made an impression.