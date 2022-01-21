It was just a 1-minute, 22-second slice of Liz Kitley’s basketball career, but it showed what kind of player she’s become.

Her Virginia Tech team had let a 21-point lead dwindle to five against Pittsburgh on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., and the Hokies needed someone to make a play.

First, coach Kenny Brooks called a play that got Kitley a jump shot from just inside the right elbow. The 6-foot-6 junior from Northwest Guilford drained it.

After Pitt cut the lead back to five, Kitley took a pass at the mid-post on the right side and when a double-team came she hit a cutting Azana Baines for a layup.

“She was a run-stopper,” Brooks says. “When things got a little bit dicey she did a good job.”

But Kitley’s work wasn’t done. With the Panthers still only down six points in the final 20 seconds, she twice stepped to the free-throw line and hit both shots to seal a 75-65 win for the Hokies (6-1 ACC, 14-4).

“That was really cool,” Kitley says. “If that had ever happened my freshman year, that Coach called a play for me in the last two minutes of the game and it was crucial, I would’ve probably not been ready for it. But it meant a lot when it came time and I was ready for it and not dreading it.”

Kitley is not only ready for the big moments, she embraces them, Brooks says. She is second in the ACC in scoring (19.3 points per game) and rebounding (10.6) and first in field-goal percentage (.556) and blocks (3.06 per game) heading into Sunday’s matchup with fourth-ranked N.C. State in Raleigh.

'I hate failure'

Kitley didn’t come to Virginia Tech as a ready-made All-ACC player. Yes, she was a five-star recruit who one website ranked as the No. 33 player in her class, but she didn’t start playing basketball seriously until she was a ninth-grader and she didn’t play her senior year of high school because of a knee injury. There was little reason to expect that Kitley would be more than a strong low-post presence at the college level.

“When I recruited her she was a back-to-the-basket post player, kind of methodical,” Brooks says. “She used her power a lot to muscle up shots.”

But the Hokies’ coach knew there was more to Kitley’s game and was intrigued by the fact that she was a late bloomer who “didn’t have many bad habits,” he says. Brooks had watched a number of her practices and workouts in person and “saw her working out in ballhandling drills with the guards with (assistant coach) Tommy King, Cayla’s dad, and I thought she had a lot more to give. I thought she could really expand her game.”

Kitley wasn’t sure at first, but she “met me halfway,” Brooks says. “The kid is a gym rat and she’s comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

What pushed Kitley out of her comfort zone?

“I hate failure,” she says. “If a team wants to take something away, then Coach Brooks and I want to figure out a way to adjust and still be successful.”

After a season in which Kitley averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, she was named the ACC’s freshman of the year, but Brooks saw room for immediate improvement. He wanted her to become comfortable away from the basket.

“Farther out it’s a lot harder to double-team and I can get shots off,” Kitley says. “That was coming out of my comfort zone at first, because that wasn’t something that I did at all in high school.”

Kitley’s confidence has grown and her game has continued to evolve as she’s added a consistent jump shot and a fadeaway that has become her go-to move in the post. She’s also become a leader, Brooks says.

"Now that she has really been able to knock down those mid-range shots that she hasn't done in the past, it really opens her up even more," Pitt coach Lance White told The Roanoke (Va.) Times' Mark Berman.

What’s next for Kitley's development?

“I want to continue to work on my 3,” she says. “I do a lot of that in individual work, but making the transition to the game I’m just going to have to keep shooting them to get more comfortable. … (And) handling the ball on the outside. I’m pretty comfortable doing handoffs and that stuff, but maybe even bringing the ball up the court is something I could potentially do.”

'We want all the hard games'

Kitley has the potential to do a lot more, Brooks says.

“Any time I show her something new, she’s willing and able to try it and has done a really good job of mastering it,” Virginia Tech’s coach says. “By no means do I think she’s peaked.”

Brooks doesn’t believe Kitley gets the attention nationally that she deserves, “and that’s something that continues to motivate her,” he says.

A first-team All-ACC selection last season, Kitley will have a chance to measure her game against one of the nation’s best post players Sunday when she takes on Northern Guilford alumna Elissa Cunane for the fifth time in their college careers. “Obviously, she’s a great player and playing against her makes me a better player,” Kitley says.

The 6-5 Wolfpack senior was a second-team All-American last season as a junior, and she and Kitley have been travel-ball teammates and high school and college rivals for years. But more than that they’re friends.

“We’ve always had since the start of college the kind of friendship where we don’t have to talk every day, but we can just pick up where we left off,” Kitley says. “It definitely has helped that we’re in the same league because we talk about the games before and after. That gives us common ground.”

Kitley also has plenty of common ground with Cayla King, her former Northwest Guilford teammate and current Virginia Tech starting guard. King has emerged as the ACC’s most accurate 3-point shooter this season (.432) and is averaging 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while playing strong defense.

“To turn into upperclassmen is so crazy,” Kitley says. “We talk about it all the time. It feels like we just got here and were going through our first workouts, and we’re the veterans on this team.”

They’re part of a team that made the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time in 15 years and beat Marquette before losing to Baylor in the second round.

“Our goal is to win the ACC championship,” Kitley says. “We want all the hard games. We’re definitely confident in ourselves.”

That confidence will be tested against a N.C. State team that has only lost twice this season. Kitley says she’s “definitely looking forward to the opportunity to go 7-1 in conference play, because no Virginia Tech team has ever done that.”

