New pickleball courts opening Friday at Bur-Mil Park in Guilford County

Guilford County Parks will officially open new pickleball courts at Bur-Mil Park on Friday.

The department reconfigured a portion of the existing tennis courts into 10 permanent pickleball courts at the park at 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, according to a news release.

Pickleball, which is a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is the fastest-growing sport in America, the county said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the pickleball courts will take place at 10 a.m. Friday. Following the ribbon cutting, Precision Golf & Tennis will offer a short pickleball demonstration.

The Family Tennis & Pickleball Center consists of three regulation tennis courts, four 8U junior tennis courts, and 10 permanent regulation pickleball courts. The pickleball facility includes two rows of five pickleball courts with seating on each end and a half-fence separating the rows.

“The great thing about pickleball is that it’s a sport for virtually anyone,” Todd Moore, Bur-Mil Park supervisor, said in the release. “We saw a big demand for pickleball during COVID and we figured it would be a great way to repurpose our older tennis courts into something more people could use”.