It's been more than a year since NCHSAA schools played football, but a season delayed because of COVID-19 finally kicks off Thursday night across the Triad. Here's a look at the teams, players and games we'll be watching closely throughout the seven-game regular season and the playoffs:

FOUR TEAMS TO WATCH

DUDLEY: Five-star DT Payton Page left early for Clemson, but there is plenty of talent on both sides of the ball for the Panthers. Offensively, it starts with QB Jahmier Slade, WR Mekhi Wall, TE Johncarlos Miller and RB Milan Summers, who also happens to be a returning all-state linebacker. A strong line should create big-play opportunities for all four. On defense, Summers is joined by DT Christian Lane, DT Jahiem Pittman, LB Jaylan Richmond and S Jahree Braswell and should get stronger now that Braswell and a few teammates are done playing basketball.

GRIMSLEY: How do the Whirlies replace HSXtra.com Player of the Year Quan Nora and All-Area QB Chris Zellous? It won't be easy, but if Page transfers QB Alonza Barnett and RB Jeiel Melton live up to their potential Grimsley’s offense will be just fine once a young line matures. That’s because the Whirlies still have TE Lawson Albright and have added Southwest Guilford transfer WR Caleb Curtain. Five-star junior DT Travis Shaw, N.C. A&T-bound LB Sincere Burnette and junior DE Tamorye Thompson lead a salty defense that is capable of delivering a state title.

REIDSVILLE: All the Rams have done is win three of the last four NCHSAA Class 2-A championships, and the year they didn’t win was an overtime loss. HSXtra.com All-Area QB Kyle Pinnix and DL Ki Rankin are back, along with RB-LB Stevion Harrison, and DB Tamir Johnson showed big-time potential last year as a freshman. But the biggest reason to bet the Rams can win without 2019’s outstanding senior class is the return of all-state WR-DB Breon Pass. Rockingham County’s all-time leading scorer in basketball will be back on the football field looking for one more ring before he heads to N.C. State.

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD: Could there be a better match of personnel to coach than Earl Bates and the Falcons? The former Morehead, Southern Guilford and Northeast Guilford coach wants his teams to run the ball with physicality and play defense with an attitude. Bates inherits the area's top returning running back, in Jalen Fairley, as well as Derron McQuitty. He can build his defense around junior end Alex McCalop, who brings prototypical size (6-feet-3, 225 pounds) and speed and a wrestler’s leverage and instincts off the edge for the Falcons.

FOUR OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB WILL LENARD, senior, Northern Guilford: The Nighthawks' leader threw for 27 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards as a junior. With Dudley transfer Manny Elliott joining his arsenal of weapons once basketball season is over, Lenard should be able to spread the ball around even more in his final high school season before heading to Randolph-Macon.

LB XAVIER SIMMONS, junior, Northwest Guilford: An outstanding athlete at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Simmons is considered a four-star recruit and already has offers from at least a dozen Power 5 programs. He figures to add to that list with a big season for the Vikings.

OL COLBY SMITH, senior, Rockingham County: It's harder to watch an offensive lineman than a quarterback, running back or receiver, but Smith is worth the effort. At 6-feet-7 and 315 pounds, the 247Sports four-star recruit is a prototypical tackle. Originally committed to Tennessee, Smith stayed in the SEC when he signed with Auburn after the Volunteers' coaching shakeup.

QB KAMELL SMITH, senior, Eastern Guilford: A 6-foot-4, 200-pound Miami (Ohio) signee, Smith passed for 2,007 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 639 yards and eight scores as a junior. He’ll be playing catch-up after finishing basketball season, but should have a big senior year throwing to Da’mon Coleman and others in coach Tony Aguilar’s spread offense.

FOUR GAMES TO WATCH

Page at Dudley, Thursday: Page is rebuilding in Doug Robertson’s first year with the Pirates, but it shouldn’t take long for the former Reidsville and Eastern Guilford coach to get them back on track. Holding their own against a very strong Panthers team in this rivalry game would be a good first step.

Grimsley at East Forsyth, March 5: These teams played two of the best games of the 2019 season, with East prevailing 21-20 in the regular season and again in the playoffs on the way to a Class 4-A championship. Grimsley can make a statement about its title intentions early in this season.

Reidsville at East Surry, March 5: It would be hard to top East Surry’s 55-49 shootout win in Reidsville in 2019 that set the stage for both teams winning state titles, the Cardinals in Class 1-AA and the Rams in 2-A. These two powerhouse programs are loaded again and should put on another show.

Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford, March 19: This game has turned into a great rivalry in recent years, and both teams have enough talent to make this another good one. The winner of this matchup usually has the inside track to winning the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

