 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked golfer in the field at the Wyndham Championship, has withdrawn
0 Comments

Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked golfer in the field at the Wyndham Championship, has withdrawn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked golfer in the field for the Wyndham Championship, has withdrawn from the tournament.

PGA Tour officials made the announcement on Wednesday night, but gave no reason.

Wes Roach, who was next in line on the alternate list, will take Oosthuizen’s place in Thursday’s first round at Sedgefield Country Club.

Oosthuizen is the second big name to withdraw in his many days. Patrick Reed, a former champion, withdrew on Tuesday.

Oosthuizen came into this week ranked No. 8 in the world and sixth in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He’ll now rest up and be ready to go for the first of three playoff tournaments next week.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value is there on the Nuggets to win the West at +1000

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News