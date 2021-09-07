Mac McCain, Dudley and A&T alumnus, signed by Philadelphia Eagles to active roster to open season

Greensboro's Mac McCain, a Dudley High School and N.C. A&T alumnus and a grandson of one of the city's "Greensboro Four," has won a spot on an NFL team's roster.

McCain, a cornerback, has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles and is on the team's 53-player roster. McCain, who will wear No. 37, will open the 2021 NFL season at Atlanta at 1 p.m. Sunday. WGHP will air Fox's broadcast of the game.

McCain, who earned a bachelor's and a master's degree in agriculture business, earned All-MEAC three times at A&T. He had planned to skip A&T's COVID-delayed spring season, one that never happened, but was not selected in the NFL Draft.

"The lifelong relationships I made in Greensboro mean more to me than anything else and will stay with me forever," he wrote on Twitter when he made that decision in January. "But after many long talks with God and my family, I know it's time to carry my family legacy on to the NFL and continue to be a difference maker."

