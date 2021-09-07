Mac McCain, Dudley and A&T alumnus, signed by Philadelphia Eagles to active roster to open season

Greensboro's Mac McCain, a Dudley High School and N.C. A&T alumnus and a grandson of one of the city's "Greensboro Four," has won a spot on an NFL team's roster.
McCain, a cornerback, has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles and is on the team's 53-player roster. McCain, who will wear No. 37, will open the 2021 NFL season at Atlanta at 1 p.m. Sunday. WGHP will air Fox's broadcast of the game.
McCain, who earned a bachelor's and a master's degree in agriculture business, earned All-MEAC three times at A&T. He had planned to skip A&T's COVID-delayed spring season, one that never happened, but was not selected in the NFL Draft.
"The lifelong relationships I made in Greensboro mean more to me than anything else and will stay with me forever," he wrote on Twitter when he made that decision in January. "But after many long talks with God and my family, I know it's time to carry my family legacy on to the NFL and continue to be a difference maker."
His grandfather, the late Franklin McCain, was one of the four A&T students who were a part of the 1960 Woolworth's lunch-counter sit-in protest in Greensboro that was a defining moment in the civil rights movement. That Woolworth store is now the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, and Franklin McCain is one of the Greensboro Four immortalized in a bronze statue that sits in front of the Dudley building on A&T's campus.
“I’m thankful to share the name. I’m proud and I embrace it,” Mac McCain told the News & Record's Jeff Mills in 2017. “But I like to go by ‘Mac’ because I want to make a name for myself.”
McCain was a third-team FCS All-America in 2017 as a freshman, making six interceptions and returning three of them for touchdowns. In the opening game of his sophomore season, he returned a pass 109 yards for a touchdown at East Carolina. He played through an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 2019 season.
Mac McCain III's salary goes from $9,200 per week; $165,000 on Broncos' practice squad (not bad) to $36,666.66 per week; $660,000 per year (quite good) as member of Eagles' 53-man roster. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 7, 2021
According to PhiladelphiaEagles.com, McCain ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash and jumped 35.5 inches during the HBCU Combine before the 2021 NFL Draft. The Washington Post reported that he ran a 4.45 40 in a pro day at N.C. State in March.
“I’ve been overlooked my whole life or put on the back burner,” McCain said told the Washington Post's Adam Kilgore this year. “But every time I got an opportunity, I capitalized on it. I know when that one NFL team gives me a chance, I’m going to get everything I came for out of it.”