Mac McCain leaving N.C. A&T to enter NFL draft

GREENSBORO — When N.C. A&T kicks off its delayed football season on Feb. 27 against S.C. State, it will do so without three-time All-MEAC defensive back Franklin "Mac" McCain.

McCain, a former Dudley standout, announced on social media Wednesday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

"A&T isn't a place you want to leave, which has made this decision one of the hardest of my life," McCain said in a Twitter post. "The lifelong relationships I made in Greensboro mean more to me than anything else and will stay with me forever. But after many long talks with God and my family, I know it's time to carry my family legacy on to the NFL and continue to be a difference maker."

That family legacy includes his grandfather, the late Franklin McCain, who was one of the four N.C. A&T students who were a part of the 1960 Woolworth's lunch-counter sit-in protest in Greensboro that was a defining moment in the civil rights movement. That Woolworth store is now the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, and Franklin McCain Sr. is one of the Greensboro Four immortalized in a bronze statue that sits in front of the Dudley building on A&T's campus.