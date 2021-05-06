Marcell Royal steps down after one season as Smith football coach

GREENSBORO — One season after hiring Marcello Royal, Smith once again is looking for a football coach.

Royal resigned April 22 after the Golden Eagles went 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference in his season as head coach. The former U.S. Marine from Oakland, Calif., had come to Smith after spending the 2019 season as offensive coordinator at Southern Durham.

Smith has not had a winning football season since 2010, and Royal’s predecessor, Golden Eagles alum Brandon Wiggins, was let go in 2019 after going 12-33 overall in four seasons as head coach. “It was very challenging” to try to change the culture amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Royal said.

Royal, 50, said his biggest disappointment was that “I didn’t really get to finish what I started. The culture was changing. You could see it when played Parkland” and won 30-14 to close the regular season.

“The way we played in the last game of the season, forcing seven turnovers, speaks volumes about where we were going and what we could have been,” Royal said. “I don’t know what direction (the Smith administration) is going to go in.”