Marcell Royal steps down after one season as Smith football coach

GREENSBORO — One season after hiring Marcello Royal, Smith once again is looking for a football coach.
Royal resigned April 22 after the Golden Eagles went 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference in his season as head coach. The former U.S. Marine from Oakland, Calif., had come to Smith after spending the 2019 season as offensive coordinator at Southern Durham.
Smith has not had a winning football season since 2010, and Royal’s predecessor, Golden Eagles alum Brandon Wiggins, was let go in 2019 after going 12-33 overall in four seasons as head coach. “It was very challenging” to try to change the culture amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Royal said.
Royal, 50, said his biggest disappointment was that “I didn’t really get to finish what I started. The culture was changing. You could see it when played Parkland” and won 30-14 to close the regular season.
“The way we played in the last game of the season, forcing seven turnovers, speaks volumes about where we were going and what we could have been,” Royal said. “I don’t know what direction (the Smith administration) is going to go in.”
This season, the Golden Eagles averaged 23.4 points per game, the most for Smith since 2010. Royal’s team was involved in the highest-scoring game in NCHSAA history, an 88-74 loss Cummings on March 5.
Smith trailed just 10-6 at halftime against Class 3-AA state finalist Mount Tabor on March 26 before losing 50-6. In that game, Royal said he “had to take over as offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special-teams coach because (assistant) coaches needed to be held accountable. Some of them did great, but some didn’t show up.”
Royal will remain on the staff at Smith as a tutor at least until the end of the school year, but he hopes to find another football coaching position in the area as an assistant.
“If we had another year, these kids would have known that there are things that Coach Royal is not going to budge on,” he said. “We were setting the standard, setting the culture, the expectation level.”
Now it will be up to the third coach in as many seasons at Smith to try to build on that progress.
